The Million Dollar Drag Race is moving to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023

Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023.

Folk Promotions considered countless race tracks in search of a hosting facility that would not only continue their long-running tradition but elevate the racer experience to the highest standards.

Co-promoter Jennifer Folk explained, “It wasn’t an easy decision to leave the South, and we are extremely thankful for all the racers, sponsors, staff, and local support who have added to the Million’s success, but we are very excited about our future in St. Louis. This decision wasn’t made lightly, but World Wide Technology Raceway certainly checked all the boxes for us. It’s a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility with all-asphalt parking, a fiber optic CompuLink timing system, and hard-working staff. The average temperatures for the event dates show 80-degree highs and lows of around 60 degrees, which makes perfect weather for racing.”

“One of our goals at World Wide Technology Raceway is to always host major events that appeal to a wide range of racing interests,” said Chris Blair, WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager. “We are the only track on the planet to host the NASCAR Cup Series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and Formula DRIFT. Last year we hosted the largest NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event of the season and we want to host a major bracket racing event to be a showcase on our 2023 schedule. When it comes to promotional partners and big-money bracket races, there’s only one Million Dollar Drag Race.

“The Folk family has done a tremendous job of not only growing this incredible event but also carrying on the legacy that was established by my friend George Howard in 1996. We are honored to have been selected for the next chapter of this amazing story.“

Additional event information will be announced soon. For more information, please visit www.themilliononline.com or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.

WWTR PR