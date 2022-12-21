Massive 4th of July fireworks show will kick off Atlanta's summer NASCAR event

Atlanta Motor Speedway and Fr8Auctions are hosting a massive fireworks show on the 4th of July to kick off Atlanta’s summer NASCAR event in 2023.

The Fr8Auctions Fireworks Extravaganza at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be a free event for race fans and the community to enjoy on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The show will feature the largest pyrotechnic display on Atlanta’s Southside.

“Fr8Auctions is thrilled to partner with the speedway to provide a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate our freedom on Independence Day,” said Marcus Barela, owner of Fr8Auctions. “Better yet, we’re making it free to enter so everyone can come enjoy this event!”

“We’re excited to invite everyone to enjoy a night of entertainment and fireworks on us for the 4th of July,” added AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “It all kicks off our summer NASCAR event, culminating in our much anticipated return to night racing on Sunday, July 9.

“Simply put, Atlanta Motor Speedway is the place to be next summer!”

Before the fireworks light up the sky, AMS will open its gates for the Fr8Auctions Freedom Celebration with a car show featuring a collection of eye-catching vehicles on its grandstand concourse. From there attendees will take a seat to enjoy the fireworks.

The Fr8Auctions Fireworks Extravaganza kicks off a week full of entertainment and racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway leading up to Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday night, July 9. The week will feature two major NASCAR events under the lights, several concerts, grassroots short track racing, and more for fans to enjoy.

For more information on the Fr8Auctions Freedom Celebration and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR