69th Season of Stock Car Racing in Roseville Announced for All American Speedway

Bill McAnally Racing Promotions returns for its sixth season at the helm of All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., presenting its 69th season of stock car racing in 2023. Eight action-packed motorsports events are planned at the one-third mile asphalt oval located within the state of the art @the Grounds campus. The track will again race under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for local, state, regional, and national points.



Headlining the action will be the new Wild West Challenge for Super Late Models, which will feature a rules package open to numerous different engine and chassis packages. The Wild West Challenge will open on April 29th during the season opener with additional races on May 13th, June 24th, September 9th, and September 30th.



Modifieds will be heavily featured throughout the season while being the track’s division 1 premier series. F4s will be the most active division at the track as well.



The popular Trailer Bash returns for four appearances on April 29th, May 13th, June 17th, and September 9th. Legends Tour Series hits the track on May 13th and September 9th with drivers from across the region in 5/8ths scale race cars.



All American Speedway’s season opens on April 29th with Wild West Challenge Late Models, Modified Twin Features, Super Stocks, F4s, and a Trailer Bash on tap. Other special events include June 24th with the return of stock car racing to the Placer County Fair.



One of Placer County’s largest single-day sporting events is the NASCAR / ARCA NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 which will thrill race fans on September 30th in a nationally televised night of excitement. Track champions will also be crowned on that night. The season concludes on October 21st with the Monster Truck Bash plus the championship night for the F4 division.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Foothills Tow, Velocity Solar, Cardinal Financial- James Clark, Legends Real Estate, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Kim White Realtor, A-All Mini Storage, and Roseville Moose Lodge for their strong support of All American Speedway in 2022. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!



2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



April 29 NASCAR SEASON OPENER – Wild West Challenge Late Models, Modified Twin Features, Super Stocks, F4s, Trailer Bash



May 13 NASCAR ARMED FORCES NIGHT - Wild West Challenge Late Models, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series



May 20 NASCAR SPRING SMASH - Modified Twin Features, Super Stocks, F4 Shootout, Trailer Bash



June 17 NASCAR EDGE OF SUMMER - Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Trailer Bash



June 24 NASCAR PLACER COUNTY FAIR – Wild West Challenge Late Models, Modifieds, F4s (Tentative)



Sept 9 NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES - Wild West Challenge Late Models, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, Wild West Challenge Late Models, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s

AAS PR