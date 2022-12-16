Track Enterprises To Again Promote Nashville Fairgrounds Racing In 2023

Track Enterprises will begin its fourth season of operating the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in April 2023. It was voted unanimously by The Fairgrounds Nashville Board of Commissioners to extend Track Enterprises’ contract through the 2023 racing season at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“We look forward to continuing our working relationship with Bob Sargent and Scott Menlen of Track Enterprises into the new year,” noted Fairgrounds Nashville Executive Director, Laura Womack. “We are incredibly excited for the 2023 race season at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway”.

The new season will begin on Saturday, April 1st, highlighted by a 119 lap Pro Late Model feature race, celebrating 119 years of auto racing at the famed Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, BH Holmes Construction Legends Cars, and Murfreesboro Fence Company Bandoleros will also be in competition.

“We at Track Enterprises are looking forward to another exciting season, and to putting the best possible events on for the race fans, teams, sponsors, and local community,” remarked Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent.

The remainder of the 2023 schedule is near completion and is slated to be released in the coming days. Rules and technical regulations will follow shortly after the schedule release, and registration will begin following the announcement of 2023 rules and technical specifications.

Track Enterprises would like to congratulate 2022 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Track Champions Dylan Fetcho, Tanner Arms, Kevin Rollins, Travis Arms, Michael Neidert, Matt Hamlett, Michael Crafton, Oliver Cordell, and Gavon Veach.

The staff and management team of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Track Enterprises PR