Advance Tickets for South Boston Speedway 2023 Season Events Are Now on Sale

Advance tickets for South Boston Speedway’s 2023 season events are now on sale, just in time for those looking for a great gift for their favorite race fan.



The tickets are available for purchase on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com.



“We are excited to have tickets for all our current 2023 racing events on sale now, just in time for the holiday season,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears.



Brashears also noted that the speedway is working on completing certain details on next season's schedule.



“We still have some information to finish up on the 2023 schedule," Brashears added. "We look forward to sharing more information in the new year.”



For South Boston Speedway’s regular NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series shows tickets are priced at $12 in advance and $15 at the gate on the day of the event.



Tickets for the April 1 event featuring the powerful open-wheel cars of the SMART Modified Tour, the 150-lap Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division event on August 19 and the October 7 CARS Tour event are priced at $17 in advance and $20 at the gate on the day of the event.



Tickets for the July 1 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200, the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, are priced at $20 in advance and $25 at the gate on the day of the event.



A total of 13 racing events are currently in place on the track’s 2023 season schedule. The speedway’s first spectator event in 2023 will be the SoBo Drifts powered by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, March 4, 2023. This event will be South Boston Speedway’s third-ever drifting event.



South Boston Speedway will host its annual Pre-Season Testing on Saturday, March 11.



South Boston Speedway’s opening NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event is slated for Saturday afternoon, March 18, 2023. South Boston Speedway’s four NASCAR racing divisions, the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division, the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division, will be in action in the March 18 opener which will start at 2 p.m.



South Boston Speedway’s special events for the 2023 season include the Fools Rush 291 on Saturday, April 1 featuring the SMART Modified Tour and the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort on Saturday, July 1, the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series. On the day before, on Friday, June 30, the track will host the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Practice Day and Fan Fest.



Other special events include the South Boston 295 on Saturday, August 19 featuring a 150-lap race for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division and the Commonwealth 225 CARS Tour event on Saturday night, October 7 at 7 p.m. featuring a 125-lap Late Model Stock Car race and a 100-lap Pro Late Model race.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR