The Nascar Foundation’s Taste of the 24 Dining Event Set for Saturday, January 28, 2023

The stage is set for The NASCAR Foundation’s Taste of the 24 presented by Foundation Risk Partners. The annual fundraiser takes place Saturday, January 28, at Daytona International Speedway during the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s most prestigious sports car race.

“We are looking forward to a great event to kick off our 2023 season,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “As always, the restaurants and businesses participating in the Taste of the 24 will take center stage in this unique dining event to raise much-needed funds to support children in our community and across the country. Without these community partners, we could not have this event which has grown to be a highlight of our racing season.”

The Rolex 24 At DAYTONA is the ultimate test of endurance, speed, and skill for world-class competition at the World Center of Racing. The world-wide “twice-around-the-clock” iconic event will open the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with a 1:40 p.m. ET start. The event will mark the debut of the much-anticipated Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class on the 3.56-mile road course. The GTP class combines internal combustion engines with cutting-edge technology in an electrical support powertrain.

For the Taste of the 24, patrons will be treated to an unrivaled dining experience featuring live entertainment and local restaurant fare in the Midway Suites of the World Center of Racing. At 6 p.m. ET, attendees will sample menu items from area restaurants amid the backdrop of the season-opening race for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Fans will not go hungry! The NASCAR Foundation will unveil the wide range of local restaurants that will serve up sample-sized appetizers, entrees, and desserts from their menus in the coming weeks.

Participating restaurants (as of 12.9) include: 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Ben & Jerry's, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Blue Flame, Bull and Boar, Carolina Seafood Co., Crabby’s Oceanside and Crabby’s Bar & Grill NSB, Cupcake Metropolis, Dave & Buster's, Daytona’s Original First Turn Steakhouse, Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza, Kale Café, Phatty Chow, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Sauté Kingz, Sloppy Joe's Daytona Beach, and Treats & Sweets Cakery.

“We are excited to return as the presenting sponsor for The Taste of the 24,” stated Charles Lydecker, Chairman and CEO of Foundation Risk Partners. “This signature event in Daytona Beach is a wonderful opportunity for our local community to come together and mingle in the spirit of good food and fast-paced entertainment to raise funds and support children who need our help.”

Event sponsors joining Foundation Risk Partners include Dave Turner, Inc., Daytona’s Garage, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Jeep Beach, McKim & Creed, Radiology Associates, SeaGate Homes, and Truist.

Ticket packages are on sale now, including a limited number of all-inclusive VIP tickets priced at $160 per person. Taste of the 24 ticket options include:

VIP Tickets, priced at $160 per person , include:

Early Entrance to Taste of the 24 at 5:30 PM



A two-day pass to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA that includes access to the infield, UNOH Fanzone, and general admission frontstretch seating for two exciting days of on and off-track action



One drink ticket

General Admission tickets, priced at $110 per person , include:

Taste of the 24 admission in the Midway Suites at Daytona International Speedway



A two-day pass to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA that includes access to the infield, UNOH Fanzone, and general admission frontstretch seating for two exciting days of on and off-track action



One raffle ticket for a chance to win a Rolex Watch

Children’s tickets, priced at $24 per person for children 12 & under , include:

Taste of the 24 admission in the Midway Suites at Daytona International Speedway



Free access to Rolex 24 AT DAYTONA with parent ticket purchase

Ticket options are also available for patrons who have already purchased Rolex 24 At DAYTONA tickets. Taste of the 24 tickets are available by calling (386) 310-5710 or visiting NASCARfoundation.org/Taste24 .

Proceeds from the event benefit The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund is dedicated to providing medical care and health and wellness resources to children in Florida and across the country.

Fans are also encouraged to reserve their place in history at The Rolex 24 At DAYTONA by logging onto www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. New in 2023, garage access will now be included for all 2-day infield and single-day customers, enhancing the experience for guests by providing close access to the incredible cars and teams. Kids 12 and under are admitted FREE to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway via www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com, on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App, for the latest speedway news.

DIS PR