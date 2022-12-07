﻿﻿ Speedway Children’s Charities’ Texas Chapter Distributes $366,000 to 22 Area Nonprofit Organizations

Santa Claus made his annual early stop at Texas Motor Speedway on December 6 where Speedway Children’s Charities’ Texas Chapter distributed $366,000 to 22 local organizations serving 39,118 children in need throughout Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter also provided 50 kids’ bicycles and helmets to both children who attended the event as well as organizations that will distribute them for the holidays to local North Texas children. The bicycle giveaway was made by possible by the financial support of JAG Metals and the helmets were donated by Academy Sports & Outdoors.

Chapter president and Roanoke, Texas Mayor Scooter Gierisch distributed the funds and presented oversized checks to representatives of the local organizations. Scott Murray, a long-time Dallas/Fort Worth television network affiliate sports director/anchor who was a founding member and former president of Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter, presided over the festivities as master of ceremonies.

“Thanks to the incredible agencies we have partnered with,” said Marissa Chaney, Executive Director of Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter. “We know every grant dollar distributed will directly serve North Texas children with the most critical needs.”

Since 1997, Speedway Children's Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed nearly $12 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need. SCC Texas raises money throughout the year through a variety of fundraising events ranging from its annual clay shot and golf tournament to 50/50 raffles, charity track rides and much more.

The following organizations received 2022 Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter grants:

$20,000

Traffic911, PediPlace, Christian Community Action, Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, Inc., Food for the Soul, Tarrant Area Food Bank, Under 1 Roof, Neuro Assistance Foundation, Health Services of North Texas, Inc., Hope Supply Co., ACH Child and Family Services, Camp Summit, Inc., Community Link, Ranch Hands Rescue, Frisco Fastpacs

$19,000

Special Needs Gymnastics

$12,000

Network of Community Ministries

$10,000

Alliance for Children, ManeGait Therapeutic Horsemanship

$5,000

CASA of Denton County, Family Gateway, Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas

After the donations were distributed, Santa made his way to The Speedway Club’s Grand Ballroom for Dinner with Santa, where guests were treated to great food by Levy Restaurants while enjoying the musical offerings from J’s Dueling Pianos.

All attendees were provided with a voucher for the Gift of Lights holiday lights display at Texas Motor Speedway through January 1, 2023. The evening was capped off by a spectacular fireworks display donated by Pyro Shows with complimentary hot chocolate and cookies provided by Levy Restaurants. Special thanks also to Leverage One Events for their participation.

The Texas chapter of SCC is one of 11 located at Speedway Motorsports facilities across the country. This year alone, those chapters will distribute nearly $2.9 million to charities that directly impact children in need. Since inception in 1982, SCC has awarded in excess of $65 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities or to learn how to volunteer or donate, visit www.speedwaycharities. org .