Cypress Hill will perform at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

If the roar of the engines won’t make NASCAR fans “Insane in the Brain” on Sunday, Feb. 5, a group of hip-hop legends from South Gate will put them over the edge.

NASCAR announced today that Cypress Hill will perform during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. They will take the stage after the last-chance qualifiers and before the main event inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX will also air one of their songs live on the national broadcast, as NASCAR celebrates the beginning of its historic 75th anniversary season with an exhibition for the ages in the heart of Los Angeles.

“What a tremendous addition to the 2023 Busch Light Clash,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy. “Cypress Hill are cultural icons, not only in Los Angeles but around the world. We can’t wait for them to perform for our fans during this historic event.”

Naming themselves after a local street in Los Angeles, Cypress Hill burst on the scene in 1991 with the release of their self-titled debut album. They followed that up with Black Sunday in the summer of 1993, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations and went triple platinum in the U.S. As a result, Cypress Hill became the first rap group to have two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts at the same time and are the first Latino-American hip-hop group to achieve platinum and multi-platinum success.

Since the release of Black Sunday, Cypress Hill have released seven more albums and made history once again in 2019 when the group was honored with their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their music continues to entertain and inspire audiences worldwide, and the documentary “Insane in the Brain” released on Showtime this year introduced the group to a new generation.

“NASCAR drivers have the mentality of taking it to the limit on every lap, and we take the same approach with our music,” said Cypress Hill co-founder Sen Dog. “We’re excited to have NASCAR return to our back yard, and we look forward to bringing some South Gate style to all of the NASCAR fans at the LA Coliseum.”

Additional Busch Light Clash performers will be announced in the coming weeks, as NASCAR prepares for the highly anticipated sequel to one of the most celebrated events in NASCAR history. The inaugural 2022 event featured performances by international superstars Ice Cube, Pitbull and DJ Skee.

Yet it’s the racing that makes the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum the most unique event on the NASCAR schedule. The 2023 season-opening exhibition will once again feature the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series competing on a temporary, quarter-mile asphalt track nestled inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Joey Logano won the inaugural event earlier this year en route to winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Tickets for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum begin at $65, and kids 12-and-under are $10. Those are the same prices charged for this year’s inaugural showcase. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets now while supplies last by visiting www.nascarclash.com.

Groundbreaking for track construction is set for Dec. 15.

