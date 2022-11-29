Tickets go on sale today for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES events at Portland International Raceway

Public ticket sales begin today for two premier events next year at Portland International Raceway (PIR): the Pacific Office Automation 147 (June 2-3, 2023), featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 1-3, 2023), featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Beginning at 10 a.m. PT, 2-Day tickets go on sale for the Pacific Office Automation 147 at NASCARPortland.com, and 3-Day tickets for the Grand Prix of Portland will be available at portlandgp.com.

Multi-day Grandstand seats, General Admission tickets, parking passes and limited RV spaces will be available for both events. Pit and Paddock Passes can also be purchased for the Grand Prix of Portland. Single-Day tickets for each race weekend will be released in 2023.

"Two action-packed weekends are on tap again at PIR for our great Pacific Northwest race fans to experience," said Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates both events at PIR. "The Pacific Office Automation 147 weekend will be a double feature. The ARCA Menards Series West races on Friday this time followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon. Then the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns on its traditional Labor Day weekend date with the season championship in its final stages at the Grand Prix of Portland.

"Great seats are available now for both events with 2-Day Grandstand tickets to the Pacific Office Automation 147 starting at $70 and 3-Day Grandstand seats to the Grand Prix of Portland available for as low as $85!” continued Jensen.

Both the Pacific Office Automation 147 and Grand Prix of Portland offer a tremendous family value and experience. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to both events and get complimentary access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock throughout the Grand Prix of Portland weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

All ticket pricing and options are posted online at NASCARPortland.com and portlandgp.com. Purchases may also be made by calling 503-400-6070. Stay up to speed on both events on social media all year long by following #NASCARPortland and #PortlandGP or by signing up for the E-Club. The complete weekend schedules for the Pacific Office Automation 147 and Grand Prix of Portland will be released in 2023.

PIR PR