Holiday Wish! Guests can Drive Around Mammoth Talladega Superspeedway This Saturday During Track Laps for Charity, Which Will Benefit Toys For Tots!

After hosting three successful Track Laps for Charity events this year that have raised $38,000 for local charities, Talladega Superspeedway is set for the fourth and final event of 2022 this Saturday, Dec. 3. It will benefit Toys for Tots, which collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Track Laps for Charity, which gives those in attendance the ability to make three laps around the 2.66-mile mammoth track in their personal vehicles plus tour the incredible infield Talladega Garage Experience (Big Bill’s & Pit Road Grill will be open), will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. CDT. The minimal $50 donation per car/truck for the three laps will help raise funds for the speedway's outreach fund, 'DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, which will donate the money raised to Toys for Tots.

In addition, the track is encouraging attendees to bring a new, unwrapped toy that will be given to kids by Toys for Tots, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022. Pre-registration is highly recommended for Saturday’s event and can be found, along with rules and guidelines, at https://www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ events/track-laps/ or by clicking here. Track Laps for Charity can also be purchased the day of the event.



Officials at Talladega Superspeedway are thankful for the incredible support by the local community, as well as tourists, for the first three Track Laps for Charity fundraisers, which raised $12,500 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and East Central Alabama, $15,000 for United Way of North Talladega County, and $10,500 for A League of Our Own - Oxford, an organization that gives mentally and physically disabled children the chance to play baseball.

“What a great time of the year this is," said Brian Crichton, President of Talladega Superspeedway. “We are so excited about this Saturday as we continue with the holiday season. We are grateful to so many people who have been a part of our Track Laps for Charity events this year and will strive to make our final event in ’22 the best yet. By partnering with Toys for Tots, our goal is to make the holidays extra special for many deserving kids. Come see us!”

As part of the Talladega Garage Experience Open House, families will get a sneak peek at the 140,000 SF area, complete with Kids Zone and Game Zone, the unique 35,000 square foot “BIG BILL’s” covered Open Air Social Club, and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. Attendees will be able to take their photograph beside Talladega Superspeedway’s Official Pace Car and the traditional Vulcan Trophy (miniature version of the colossal Vulcan statue - www.visitvulcan.com - that is awarded to each NASCAR Cup Series winner at ’Dega). Both will be placed in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane where Chase Elliott celebrated after he captured the YellaWood 500 in October.

Guests at Saturday’s Track Laps For Charity event will see how race fans, who will be attending next spring’s GEICO 500, will be immersed into the sport of NASCAR by being up-close to NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage bays. The GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will culminate a tripleheader weekend, April 22-23, 2023. For race weekend (which also includes the Saturday, April 22 Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series) ticket information, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . Ross Chastain, who finished second in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship battle, is the defending champion of the GEICO 500.

