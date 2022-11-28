‘Speedway S’mores presented by Delaware Lottery’ to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities in December

Enjoy the holiday spirit and help children in need this December when Dover Motor Speedway hosts “Speedway S’mores presented by Delaware Lottery” events near the Monster Monument.

Coinciding with the inaugural “Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway” holiday drive-thru experience in the Woodlands, “Speedway S’mores presented by Delaware Lottery” is a fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), Speedway Motorsports’ children’s charitable foundation.

This event will also mark the debut of the Monster Mile’s SCC Trackside Treasures trailer, featuring mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing, advertising banners and more for sale, with all proceeds benefiting SCC!

The event schedule is as follows:

DATES: Dec. 9-10; Dec. 16-17

Dec. 9-10; Dec. 16-17 HOURS: 4:30-10 p.m.

Features of the event include:

Bonfire/Roasting S’mores: Families can purchase s’mores kits and roast them over a bonfire set up in The Grove, near the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally. All proceeds benefit SCC. The bonfire will be supervised by members of the Dover Fire Department and Dover Motor Speedway safety personnel and a firetruck will be at The Grove for children to explore.

Families can purchase s’mores kits and roast them over a bonfire set up in The Grove, near the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally. All proceeds benefit SCC. The bonfire will be supervised by members of the Dover Fire Department and Dover Motor Speedway safety personnel and a firetruck will be at The Grove for children to explore. Pictures with Santa: Santa Claus is making a special visit from the North Pole and will be available for guests to take their own pictures with him in front of the Monster Monument from 6-9 p.m.each day.

Santa Claus is making a special visit from the North Pole and will be available for guests to take their own pictures with him in front of the Monster Monument from 6-9 p.m.each day. Fifer Orchards: The Camden-Wyoming-based favorite will have its traditional farm highlights for sale, including apple cider, cider doughnuts and kettle corn.

The Camden-Wyoming-based favorite will have its traditional farm highlights for sale, including apple cider, cider doughnuts and kettle corn. easySpeak spirits: The Milford-based distillery will have beverages for sale, including hot cocoa and hot apple cider spiked with easySpeak craft spirits along with a full bar serving mixed drinks, beer and wine.

The Milford-based distillery will have beverages for sale, including hot cocoa and hot apple cider spiked with easySpeak craft spirits along with a full bar serving mixed drinks, beer and wine. “The Villager”: Kent County (Del.) Tourism’s mobile visitor center and team will distribute guides, maps, and area information that highlights local restaurants, attractions, hotels, shopping and special events.

Kent County (Del.) Tourism’s mobile visitor center and team will distribute guides, maps, and area information that highlights local restaurants, attractions, hotels, shopping and special events. Shasta Shutterbug Photobooth: M. Baker Photography’s retro photo trailer will provide free snapshots of your Speedway S’mores visit.

NOTE FOR VISITORS: Guests are encouraged to visit the ‘Speedway S’mores’ area after their Gift of Lights experience. Enter Gift of Lights at 599 Persimmon Tree Lane. Follow area traffic signs for directions and up-to-date messaging.

“There are two great holiday-themed options for families to enjoy at the Monster Mile this year,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “We hope everyone visits ‘Speedway S’mores’ after traveling through the Gift of Lights displays this December. We appreciate Delaware Lottery and the local vendors that are joining us for this worthy cause.”

The inaugural Gift of Lights event runs every evening from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, with more than 60 scenes and 3 million lights set up along a 1.5-mile pathway winding through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway - the Monster Mile’s largest camping lot during its NASCAR weekends.

Several theme and discount nights are planned for Gift of Lights, including Military, Healthcare and First Responders Night presented by the Delaware Lottery on Dec. 7.

From 4:30-9 p.m., all active-duty airmen, reservists, guardsmen, guardians and veterans, along with, nurses, police, firefighters and paramedics with valid IDs receive free admission to Gift of Lights.Other theme nights include:

Monday, Nov. 28: Pajama Night, presented by Dover Behavioral Health Systems ($5 off per car if wearing pajamas)

Pajama Night, presented by Dover Behavioral Health Systems ($5 off per car if wearing pajamas) Tuesday, Nov. 29: Food Bank of Delaware Community Night (Bring five non-perishable items to donate to the Food Bank of Delaware and your car will receive a free admission)

Food Bank of Delaware Community Night (Bring five non-perishable items to donate to the Food Bank of Delaware and your car will receive a free admission) Wednesday, Nov. 30: Pet Night presented by Delaware’s Quaint Villages, ($5 off per car if you bring a furry friend).

Pet Night presented by Delaware’s Quaint Villages, ($5 off per car if you bring a furry friend). Thursday, Dec. 1: National Christmas Lights Day (Decorate your car and drive it through the show for $5 off).

National Christmas Lights Day (Decorate your car and drive it through the show for $5 off). Tuesday, Dec. 6: Christmas Sweater Night presented by Visit Delaware (Wear your most festive holiday sweater for $5 off per car).

Gift of Lights is produced by Winterland, Inc., a holiday services firm headquartered in Marion, Ind., along with support from partners including Kent County Tourism, Grotto Pizza, Delaware Lottery, Dover Behavioral Health Systems, Delaware Tourism, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Garrison Energy Center and Dover Pools.

Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, founded in 1982 by Speedway Motorsports chairman O. Bruton Smith to honor his late son Bruton Cameron Smith, has awarded more than $61 million in grants to U.S. nonprofit organizations that meet the direct needs of children across America no matter the obstacles they are facing.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series race

NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Friday, April 28: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race

Call 800-441-RACE to discuss your options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

The April 30 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

DMS PR