Grandview Speedway Announces Opening Night of April 1 for 2023 Season Plus Special Events, Season Passes Also Available

ollowing the recent announcement that Grandview Speedway will continue to present professional stock car racing action on the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval, the Rogers Family would like to release some information regarding the upcoming 2023 racing season.

Speedway management will once again be offering the always popular season passes. The grandstand passes cover all Saturday night events, from the Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events. Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope.

The Saturday night racing schedule will look similar to past seasons with the two division Modified and Sportsman shows with an occasional third division added to the schedule.

The traditional Free-to-the-public open practice session will kick things off on Saturday, March 25 starting at 12 Noon, allowing racers the opportunity to test the race cars before the official start of the new season. Fans will also be able to see the new race equipment for the new season with free grandstand admission.

The following Saturday, April 1, will be no April Fool’s joke, as the 61st season of professional stock car racing begins with the 6th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker for Big Block/Small Block Modifieds, honoring the late track owner and promoter who passed away in 2017.

On Saturday, July 1 the Sportsman will be competing in their mid-summer championship, in the 53rd running of the Firecracker 40.

The late summer 53rd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial 50 lap Modified Championship, which honors the track’s founder, will be held on Saturday, August 12, with a rain date of August 19.

As has been tradition for many seasons, the schedule will wrap-up with the Freedom weekend of racing in September. The 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman race will be staged on Friday, September 15, followed by the 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship on Saturday, September 16. The Freedom 76 carries a rain date of September 23.

Bob Miller, co-promoter of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series, has confirmed with USAC the annual Eastern Storm date of Tuesday, June 13 for the Jesse Hockett Classic.

Miller has also confirmed with Alan Kreitzer a June 27th date for the always popular Hodnett Cup - PA 410 Sprint Car Speedweek race.

Track management will be having a meeting shortly with track officials to discuss the upcoming season such as rules etc., and no major changes are expected.

Race teams are reminded that they can have their engines sealed prior to the upcoming race season. To do so they can contact Charles Haas at 610-823-8783 for information or to set up an appointment. The cost of sealing the engines has increased for the first time in many years, with the increased costs of travel and the seals, the engine sealing will now be $225.

Members of the media who wish to cover events at Grandview Speedway in 2023, are asked to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com click on the rules/forms tab, fill out the media application and return it to Tina Rogers no later than February 28, 2023. Thank you very much to those who covered the events in 2022.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

2023 SPECIAL EVENTS:

Saturday, April 1 – 61st annual Opening Night - 6th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker

Tuesday, June 13 – USAC National Sprint Car Series Eastern Storm

Tuesday, June 27 – Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series

Saturday, July 1 – 53rd annual Firecracker 40 for Sportsman

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial 50 for Modifieds

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship

Grandview Speedway PR