Martinsville Speedway to Host 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to Benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville & Henry County on Saturday, Dec. 3

As part of Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary, the track will hold the 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event will welcome the greater Martinsville region to donate an unwrapped toy or $25 for the opportunity to drive laps around the iconic track in their personal vehicles. The Christmas Toy Drive will benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

“As we enter the holiday season, we will rally the community to support the 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive, so we can share the joy of Christmas with those in need,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “We are grateful for our valued partners and fans across the region who will join us in supporting this event to impact families in our community through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.”

Over 28 years, the annual Christmas Toy Drive has impacted over 20,000 area children through nearly $300,000 in donations and over 50,000 toys to unwrap on Christmas morning in Martinsville and Henry County. The Christmas Toy Drive is one of the most popular events in the region with residents from Henry County and the surrounding counties in Virginia and North Carolina coming to support the community and take laps on the same historic half-mile short track as NASCAR’s biggest stars. Last year’s Christmas Toy Drive raised over $17,000 and provided nearly 2,000 toys to local families.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Martinsville Speedway staff will welcome the community to the track and receive donations from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For laps around the track, drivers must sign waivers and be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license. All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

The donated toys and monetary donations will be distributed to area children through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, which is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis. The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions. To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.

For more information on the 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ events/tracklapsforcharity.

Martinsville Speedway PR