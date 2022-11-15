Holiday Classics Return to Speedway Christmas ​​​​​​​During Queen City News Movie Nights

With an unforgettable 2022 NASCAR season now in the rearview mirror, Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season, with Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health set to open Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country features much more than just 4 million lights strung along the 3.75-mile drive-thru course. On top of the amazingly colorful decorations, visitors can get wrapped in the Christmas spirit with a bustling Christmas village, complete with photos with Santa, marshmallow roasting, kids’ rides, vendor displays and more. Open each Thursday through Sunday, the village also features holiday classic movies presented on the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV.

Speedway TV will bring to life a variety of holiday favorites, and families will have the perfect view when watching their favorite Christmas movies, while tuning in through their car radio to a dedicated low-frequency FM station to dial in the audio. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase nearby at the spectacular infield Christmas Village.

“Spending time with family is as much a part of the tradition of the holidays as leaving out Christmas cookies for Santa,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “What better way to get into the spirit of the holidays than to pack up the family in the car, enjoy the twinkling of millions of Christmas lights and take in a holiday classic drive-in movie on one of the biggest HDTVs in the world.”

Queen City News Movie Nights kick off this weekend. As Speedway Christmas opens for the season this weekend, visitors can finally settle the debate about whether or not “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie and cozy up with the Hallmark classic “The Holiday,” during the perfect date-night double feature.

Listed below is the schedule for the upcoming Speedway Christmas Movie Nights:

Nov. 18-20: “Die Hard” and “The Holiday,” presented by Bojangles

Nov. 24-27: "Christmas Vacation," presented by CookOut

“Christmas Vacation,” presented by CookOut Dec. 1-4: “The Grinch,” presented by Food Lion

Dec. 8-11: "Elf," presented by AutoBell

“Elf,” presented by AutoBell Dec. 15-18: “A Christmas Story,” presented by CookOut

Dec. 19-Dec. 25: "The Polar Express," presented by Lidl

“The Polar Express,” presented by Lidl Dec. 29-Jan. 1: “Home Alone,” presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated

Speedway Christmas opens Friday, Nov. 18, featuring more than 4 million captivating LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse. These lights will be synchronized to the cheerful Christmas music that guests can sing-along to through their car radio as they drive through this epic show. On top of the lights, the Christmas Village is back and better than ever for 2022. Visitors can grab a photo with Santa, sponsored by CookOut; snap a 360-degree selfie in Victory Lane, sponsored by Atrium Health; or get a head start on holiday shopping with local crafters and vendors on-site. The Christmas Village is open every Thursday through Sunday night and throughout the week of Christmas.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas will be open nightly from Nov. 18 through Jan. 16, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Eve. Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $30 Monday-Wednesday and $40 Thursday-Sunday. Guests can skip the lines and beat traffic with the Fast Pass lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass lane is open Thursday through Sunday and costs $70 per vehicle.

The first 250 vehicles to visit the show on opening night will be admitted free courtesy of Ely Lilly; the first 250 vehicles on Saturday and Sunday will receive a commemorative Speedway Christmas ornament courtesy of Atrium Health.

Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry.

FOLLOW ALONG:

