Atrium Health to Serve as Presenting Sponsor ​​​​​​​for Speedway Christmas

As America’s Home for Racing transforms into America’s Home for the Holidays and Charlotte Motor Speedway prepares to welcome Christmas revelers for the 13th season of the wildly popular Speedway Christmas drive-through light show, officials announced that Atrium Health will serve as the presenting sponsor of this spectacular event.

Speedway Christmas, presented by Atrium Health, opens Friday, Nov. 18, featuring more than 4 million sparkling LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse. Many of the lights will be synchronized to lively Christmas music that guests can listen to on their car radio as they wind through the show. Every Thursday through Sunday night, fans can also delight in the infield Christmas Village, where they can snap a photo with Santa, roast s’mores over an open fire and enjoy drive-in Christmas movies on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot high-definition television screen.

Atrium Health is a long-standing partner of Charlotte Motor Speedway and is excited to add Speedway Christmas to its partnership to further engage with families in the region. In this inaugural year of a multi-year agreement, Atrium Health hopes to instill positivity into the holiday season – including an Atrium Health-themed display along the course as you see the various lights twinkle through the night.

“Each and every year, Speedway Christmas brings joy and holiday cheer to families across the Southeast region – many of whom are also a part of our Atrium Health community,” said Ken Haynes, enterprise executive vice president and president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health. “We are thrilled to embark on our inaugural year as presenting sponsor of Speedway Christmas and look forward to spreading health, hope and healing to all who visit this spectacle throughout the holiday season.”

The event has become not only a holiday tradition for families across the greater Charlotte region, but an attraction that has brings visitors from across the country to see the festive displays.

“In a season centered around spending quality time with family and making wonderful memories, we are proud that Speedway Christmas has become a can’t-miss holiday tradition for so many visitors from Charlotte and beyond,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Collaborating with Atrium Health for this event will undoubtedly enable us to grow and evolve, reaching even greater audiences and spreading even more hope and magical Christmas spirit to all of our visitors each year.”

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health will be open nightly from Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Eve. Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $30 Monday-Wednesday nights and $40 Thursday-Sunday nights. The Express Lane (accessible via Morehead Road at Entrance P) will be open Thursday-Sunday nights for $70 per vehicle.

Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry.

FOLLOW ALONG:

CMS PR