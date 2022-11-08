Tickets for First-Ever Chicago Street Race Weekend Go On-Sale on Thursday, Nov. 10

NASCAR announced today that tickets for the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Chicago Street Race, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Nov. 10. In addition, fans who have subscribed to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails or have already made a deposit will have the opportunity to begin purchasing tickets today.

The unprecedented 12-turn, 2.2-mile street race will take the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series past and through many of Chicago’s most renowned downtown landmarks during Fourth of July Weekend, July 1-2, 2023. To be a part of this unforgettable weekend, fans can log onto NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223. Two-day reserved tickets start at $465 and the street race offers an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences. Two-day general admission tickets starting at $269 will go on sale at a later date. All tickets provide two-day access to both races and concerts. Ticket prices listed above include taxes and fees.

“Chicago is one of the most iconic cities in the world, and the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in the heart of downtown will be one of the can’t-miss sporting events in 2023,” said Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese. “The best part is, we will have options available for everyone ranging from all-inclusive packages with driver meet-and-greets to a free experience in Butler Field. We truly want anyone interested in experiencing a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment festival to join us in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend.”

Some notable options for fans to take in the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend include:

The President’s Paddock Club offers the most luxurious experience at the Chicago Street Race. Elevated above the tree line, the President’s Paddock Club is situated above Pit Road, giving patrons a direct view into the pit boxes and a panoramic view of nearly the entire course. The President’s Paddock Club includes full weekend access to both races and concerts, as well as premium food and beverage, pre-race and driver introductions, and access to exclusive premium club spaces.

The Fountain Club provides fans the comfort of a reserved seat at the start/finish line with unique sightlines directly in front of Buckingham Fountain, with access to a premium club space situated behind the seating area.

In addition to the Fountain Club, the Chicago Street Course will feature the Balbo Club that includes reserved seats located at street level as well as access to an exclusive club behind their seating area.

The Congress Suites offer panoramic views overlooking the start/finish line and Pit Road that place guests at the center of the action with a private suite and shaded second level seating deck that can accommodate up to 22 guests. A fixed premium menu is included to ensure a turn-key race-day experience.

The Garden Suites place guests at ground level and close to the action across from Pit Road along the front stretch. These suites, which accommodate up to 22 guests, have unobstructed views of Pit Road and the front straightway as they competitors head into Turn 1 or come around the final turn to the race finish.

For a complete listing of ticketing options, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com .

Fans can also visit QuintEvents , the Official Travel and Experience Package Provider of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, at NASCARChicagoExperiences.com for multiple options for tickets, hospitality and travel experiences.

A full list of all available ticket options on sale now can be accessed by visiting NASCARChicago.com.

