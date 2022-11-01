Facts on the 26th Anniversary Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals

Facts on the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway

Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals WHERE: "The Southern California Home of Major League Sprint Car Racing," Perris Auto Speedway on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, CA 92571)

TRACK: 1/2-mile clay oval.

WHEN: Thursday, November 3, Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5.

FORMAT: Qualifying, heats, preliminary, and A Mains each night.

PRACTICE: Free for fans in the grandstands at 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 2. $2.00 pizza, beer, and soft drinks.

WHO: The Amsoil USAC CRA & National Sprint Cars

SANCTIONING BODY: United States Auto Club (USAC)

TIMES: Spectator gates will open at 5:00 PM each day with racing at 7:00.

PURSE: $118,270.00. $5,000.00 to win and $500.00 to start the A mains on Thursday and Friday. $20,000.00 to win and $1,000.00 to start the A main on Saturday. Link for the purse http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/2022/22ovalpurse.pdf

RAY SCHEETZ MECHANIC OF THE RACE AWARD: Named after the legendary crew chief who had 10 sprint car championships and 155 race wins.

DEAN THOMPSON HIGH POINTS AWARD: Named after the National Sprint Car Hall of Famer. The award goes to the driver who accumulates the most points in the preliminary nights.

BILL AND EVELYN PRATT MAIN EVENTS: Named after longtime car owners and officials Bill and Evelyn Pratt. Thursday’s main will be the “Bill Pratt Main Event” and Friday’s main will be the “Evelyn Pratt Main Event.”

BUBBY JONES RACING MASTER OF GOING FASTER SERIES: Saturday will be the final of the “Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster” 10-race series.

TICKETS: Advance tickets are available by phone at 1-800-595-4849 or online at: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7. There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the ticket window all three nights. We will not sell out.

ENTRIES: As this piece went to press 41 cars(seven more than this time last year) from five states have pre-entered (complete entry list below).

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Kevin Thomas Jr. Cullman, Alabama

PAST CHAMPION PRE ENTERED: C.J. Leary (2019), Kevin Thomas Jr, (2017, 2018, 2021), and Damion Gardner (2009, 2011, 2016). Complete list of past winners below.

CAMPING ON THE FAIRGROUNDS: $25.00 per night on the grassy area outside of turn four. The campground opens at noon on Wednesday, November 6.

TRACK PHONE NUMBER: (951) 940-0134

TRACK WEBSITE: http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/

TRACK SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook: Perris Auto Speedway; Twitter: perrisautospdwy; Instagram: perrisautospeedway

Oval Nationals Winners

1996 – Jimmy Sills

1997 – Rip Williams

1998 – Rodney Argo

1999 – Rickie Gaunt

2000 – Tony Jones

2001 – Bud Kaeding

2002 – Bud Kaeding

2003 – Cory Kruseman

2004 – Cory Kruseman

2005 – Dave Darland

2006 – Dave Darland

2007 – Bud Kaeding

2008 – Jesse Hockett

2009 – Damion Gardner

2010 – Chris Windom

2011 – Damion Gardner

2012 – Mike Spencer

2013 – Dave Darland

2014 – Robert Ballou

2015 – Bryan Clauson

2016 – Damion Gardner

2017 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

2018 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

2019 – C.J. Leary

2220 – No Race

2021 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

26th Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Early Entry List (as of October 31)

1 Damion Gardner Concord, CA Mark Alexander

1J Jake Neal Omaha, NB Brian Kracht

1$ Nate Schank Santa Rosa, CA Nate Schank

2 Austin Williams Corona, CA Austin Williams

4 Justin Grant Ion, CA Topp Motorsports

4G Chris Gansen Verdemont Heights, CA Gansen Motorsports

5 Tye Mihocko Peoria, AZ Tim Mihocko

5W Logan Williams Yorba Linda, CA John & Tammy McCarthy

5T Dan Taylor Reilly, OH Dan Taylor

5X Tommy Malcolm Corona, CA Dino Napier

6 Logan Calderwood Goodyear, AZ Logan Calderwood

8M Chase Johnson Penngrove, CA Jason May

12 Danny Sheridan Santa Maria, CA Robbie & Gaye Allen

12 Robert Ballou Rocklin, CA Ballou Motorsports

14 Jaden Rogers Worthington, OH Jeremy Ottinger

15 Chris Bonneau Peoria, AZ Chris Bonneau

17GP Kevin Thomas Jr. Cullman, AL Michael Dutcher Motorsports

19AZ Mitchell Moles Rasin City, CA Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports

21 AJ Bender Ramona, CA Richard Bender

21AZ Jake Swanson Anaheim, CA REP Group

22AZ Jason McDougal Broken Arrow, OK REP Group

28M Matt McCarthy Riverside, CA John & Tammy McCarthy

33M Matt Westfall Pleasant Hills, OH Ray Marshall Motorsports

34 Sterling Cling Tempe, AZ Sterling Cling

39E Kyle Edwards Fountain Valley, CA Gordon Edwards

39T Troy DeGaton Live Oak, CA Troy DeGaton

41 Ricky Lewis Camarillo, CA Stensland Hally Motorsports

42 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA Cheney Racing

44 Cody Williams Norco, CA Cody Williams

47 Charles Davis Jr. Buckeye, AZ Charles Davis Jr.

47BC Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN Clauson/Marshal Racing

51 R.J. Johnson Laveen, AZ Ricky Johnson

51T Eddie Tafoya Jr. Chino Hills, CA Eddie Tafoya Sr.

69 Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK Dynamics, Inc.

71 Brent Owens Rancho Cucamonga, CA Martin Russell

72 Austin Grabowski Riverside, CA Austin Grabowski

72 Gary Marshall Jr. Pomona, CA John Bellegante

74 Shane Sexton Warner Springs, CA Shane Sexton

77 C.J. Leary Greenfield, IN Michael Motorsports

91R Brody Roa Garden Grove, CA Brody Roa Performance

98 Verne Sweeney Lomita, CA Ken Tracy

There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the ticket window on all three nights of the race. For fans who wish, advance tickets are available online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. In addition, there will a practice session for Oval Nationals-only cars on Wednesday, November 2nd that will be free for fans in the grandstands.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

