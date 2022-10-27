FORMULA 1 to race in Mexico City until 2025

Formula 1 is pleased to announce that the FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX Presented by Heineken at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will remain on the calendar until 2025 inclusive following an agreement with The Government of Mexico City and race promoters Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento (CIE).

Formula 1 returned to Mexico in 2015 and since that time the event has become a very popular race for the fans, drivers and the teams. Fans are due to come to the 2022 race in huge numbers, with 350,000 expected over the three days of the event to cheer their favourite drivers and home hero Sergio Perez. The first Mexico City race held under the contract extension will take place on 27-29 October 2023.

Mexico City will continue to benefit from the economic impact that the race generates year after year. Between 2015 and 2021, the event generated over $2,443 million USD in economic activity and created 57,080 jobs. The 2021 event created 9,236 jobs and generated an economic benefit for the region of $786 million USD – $291 million USD in economic impact and over $494 million USD in global media exposure.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“I am very pleased to announce that Formula 1 will continue to race in Mexico City for another three years under this new agreement. Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans, and the atmosphere is incredible, and I know everyone will be excited by this news. I want to thank Claudia Sheinbaum, the Head of Government for Mexico City, and Alejandro Soberón and his team for their ongoing commitment to Formula 1 and the continued success of the event.”

Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City, said:

“Formula 1 is very important for the city, not only because of its considerable economic impact, but also because millions of people around the world watch it and it showcases the beauty and grandeur of Mexico City to the whole country and the entire world. Since we took over the government of Mexico City, we endeavoured to put in place a mechanism that would allow Formula 1 to be held with the participation of entrepreneurs who not only benefit from the event but are also keen to make it happen because they love the city, and they love Mexico.”

Alejandro Soberón, President and CEO of CIE, said:

“The Mexico City Grand Prix contract extension has been made possible thanks to the leadership of Claudia Sheinbaum and the Mexico City Government. The ability to host the race in the nation’s capital until 2025 is the result of a coordinated effort to preserve an event that brings benefits to the city and excitement to thousands of fans. We will keep working to ensure the race continues to be a strong contributor to our city's economy.”