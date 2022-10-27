Richmond Raceway to Host NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race on March 31, 2023

Richmond Raceway will once again expand the 2023 Toyota Spring Race Weekend to host a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, March 31, 2023. This will be the third consecutive season Richmond Raceway has hosted a Whelen Modified Tour race.

“As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, Richmond Raceway will host the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for another action-packed short track race,” said Lori Collier Waran, Richmond Raceway President. “We look forward to the talented drivers of the tour showcasing their skills on the racetrack at Richmond Raceway.”

Richmond first hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on May 16, 1948. The race was the first NASCAR sanctioned race in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Richmond hosted the modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour from 1990-1993, 1997, 1999-2002, 2021-2022. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mike Stefanik, one of the Modified Tour’s 10 greatest drivers of all-time, holds the modern-day record with three wins at Richmond.

In the spring, Richmond will host the Toyota Spring Race Weekend featuring the Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, March 31, 2023, NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday, April 1, 2023 and the 68th annual spring NASCAR Cup Series race, Toyota Owners 400, on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the third consecutive season as Martinsville Speedway will host a race on April 16, 2023.

Richmond Raceway will host one of the biggest NASCAR parties of the summer featuring the Worldwide Express 250, which will crown the regular season CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, on Saturday, July 29, 2023 and the Cup Series on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Start times and television networks for the 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules will be announced at a later date.

2023 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR schedule and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/2023schedule .

Richmond Raceway PR