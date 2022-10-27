Knack for Art? Cast Your Vote Now for Iconic DAYTONA 500 Trioval Grass Design That Will be Showcased Next February

Artistic visionaries get ready to be a part of motorsports history! For the eighth consecutive year, fans have the chance to vote on the iconic DAYTONA 500 Trioval Grass Design that will be showcased for the 65th Annual Great American Race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Voting is open now and runs through Wednesday, November 2. All Fans can visit https://www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com/2023-fan-vote/ to cast their vote for one of three imaginative designs and then are encouraged share their choice on Facebook and Twitter. Unveiling of the winning design will take place in January, 2023.

“The DAYTONA 500 Trioval Grass Design has become a tradition, giving our fans another ‘wow’ factor when they are here for the Great American Race,” said Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “It separates Daytona International Speedway from other sports venues and gives the fans a way to be involved with a part of the pageantry of the DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.”

The three designs grass designs fans can vote on include:

The Diamond Era

History of Speed and Glory

Roots of Stock Car Racing

Tickets for the DAYTONA 500, NASCAR’s most prestigious event are on sale now, starting at $99. Those wishing to attend in person should make their plans early to secure the best seats and pricing. For ticket information for the DAYTONA 500, as well as all Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Extended-stay camping packages and premium opportunities, such as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race admissions, are available.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App, for the latest speedway news.

DIS PR