Martinsville Speedway Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Enhanced Fan Experience over Penultimate NASCAR Playoffs Race Weekend on Oct. 27-30

As part of Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary season, race fans will have loads of entertainment opportunities in advance of the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale race on Thursday, Oct. 27, NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff practice and qualifying on Friday, Oct. 28, Dead On Tools 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 29 and the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race on Sunday, Oct. 30.

“As we conclude our historic 75th anniversary season, we have expanded our fan experience offerings from the midway to the start-finish line to celebrate NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “We are grateful to the generations of loyal race fans who have shared their race experiences with us, so we hope you’ll make more memories with us for the NASCAR Playoffs.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, campers and guests will have the chance to ‘hit the track’ before NASCAR’s best compete at Martinsville Speedway as part of Track Laps for Charity from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Track Laps for Charity will be hosted under the lights and give patrons the chance to take their personal vehicles for a spin around the track for five laps for a donation of $25. All proceeds will go towards the 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

Before the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion is crowned in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200, race fans can get an autograph of their favorite driver. The fan-friendly autograph session will take place in the grandstand concourse level from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for ticketholders.

On Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, Martinsville Speedway will host Campground Concerts presented by GEICO from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Campground Concerts presented by GEICO will be held at the top of the hill in general admission campground featuring a DJ both nights and Hot Sauce Band on Friday and Souljam on Saturday. The track will also host Halloween crafts and games, a s’mores station, and a pumpkin decorating contest and campsite decoration contest with winners announced on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Martinsville Hot Dog is one of the most iconic food items in sports, so to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Martinsville Speedway fans can have a “Hot Dog with the Top Dog.” On Friday, Oct. 28 in the general admission campgrounds, campers and guests can enjoy a Martinsville hot dog with long-time track president Clay Campbell.

Throughout race weekend, Martinsville Speedway will host Halloween activities for fans. In the Midway, there will be trick-or-treat for kids at every merchandize hauler and partner display on Saturday and Sunday. The NASCAR Kids Zone will include Halloween activities such as crafts, games and photo frames.

Additional opportunities for fans of all ages to have fun and engage at the track will be present throughout Saturday and Sunday of race weekend including the following:

Throughout the weekend, Photo Moments will be held at various locations around track grounds. Fans can be captured with partner frames including the Martinsville Speedway 75 th anniversary cut out outside the ticket office, Martinsville Speedway 75 th timeline along the fence at the main gate, fall scene in the general admission campgrounds, and mock victory lane.

NASCAR Kids Zone will make its return to the midway with Halloween activities, coloring stations, driver roster puzzles, design a Next Gen race car, Martinsville Speedway Activity Book, chalk art, prizes and other kid-friendly activities like the Midway Mania Punch Card that children of any age can enjoy. NASCAR drivers will host kid’s only Q&A’s including Kyle Weatherman on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Alex Labbe & Josh William on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., and Erik Jones reading “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

NASCAR Kids Zone fueled by Adventure Force will include a champion racer ride-on, crash racers circuit and the new NASCAR RC cars.

Martinsville Speedway 75 th anniversary ferris wheel with rides for all on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The eNASCAR Gaming Hauler will be in the midway featuring four iRacing simulators racing virtual Martinsville Speedway as well as a Gamer tent featuring Mario Kart. The area will be open before the green flag each race day.

Following the Dead On Tools 250 on Saturday, Oct. 29, Kyle Petty will be doing a book signing for his memoir, Swerve or Die , at a Roosky’s Bar & Grill at 54 W. Church St., Martinsville, Va. He will also be performing some of his original music at the event. Copies of his book will be available for purchase and admission is free.

Fans will be able to see local groups perform in the midway at the Group Performance Stage throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Red Carpet Driver Walk with NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be held on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. Drivers will walk on the red carpet along the frontsretch to their race cars as part of the Pre-Race Experience.

Trackside Live is more than a destination; it’s a fully produced 45-minute live show hosted for fans of all ages in attendance on NASCAR Cup Series race day. The show content is produced and uniquely developed for each track and market with Driver appearances, Hall of Fame Guests, Celebrities, integration with eNASCAR, giveaways, entertainment acts, and more.

Throughout race weekend, Trackside Live includes driver Q&As, personalities, music and all manner of entertainers including:

Friday 12:30 p.m. Soul Psychdelique Orchestra

Friday 2:15 p.m. Myatt Snider Q&A

Friday 3:00 p.m. Blairs West Band

Saturday 9:30 a.m. Reeve Stimpson Band

Saturday 10:20 a.m. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

Saturday 10:30 a.m. Jeb Burton Q&A

Saturday 10:45 a.m. Celeste Kellogg Band

Saturday 11:45 a.m. Josh Berry Q&A

Saturday 12:45 p.m. Mason Massey Q&A

Saturday 1:00 p.m. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

Sunday 9:45 a.m. 20 Ride Band

Sunday 10:50 a.m. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

Sunday 11:15 a.m. Kevin Harvick Q&A

Sunday 11:30 a.m. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Q&A

Sunday 12:05 p.m. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

Sunday 12:30 p.m. The Hacken Boys Band

Sunday 1:30 p.m. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

The Xpogo Stunt Team will entertain fans with shows in the midway on Friday from 12:10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:50 p.m. to 2:10 p.m., 3:45 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.; Saturday from 9:10 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., 2:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.; Sunday from 9:20 a.m. to 9:40 a.m., 10:50 a.m. to 11:10 a.m., 12:10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Flippenout Productions will perform their aerial show in the midway on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., 2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.; Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 10:25 a.m., 12:00 p.m. to 12:20 p.m., 2:20 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.; Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:20 a.m., 10:45 a.m. to 11:05 a.m., 12:35 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Martinsville Speedway will host a season ticketholder renewal party in the tent outside Turn 4 at 10:00 a.m. The event will include Q&As with Richard Petty, Dale Inman, Clay Campbell and Ty Gibbs. Martinsville hot dogs and Pepsi beverages will be provided.

Prior to the Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway’s Pre-Race Experience will ramp up on the pre-race stage at the start-finish line. As a DJ plays, Monica Palumbo will host fans for games and activities as well as driver Q&A’s with Noah Gragson at 11:30 a.m., Joey Logano at 11:45 a.m. and Kyle Larson at 12:00 p.m.

To learn more about how fans can join the Pre-Race Experience, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ pre-race-experience.

Stay informed about all the activities in and around Martinsville Speedway at www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ fanguide.

