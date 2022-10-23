Westfall Does It Again Saturday at Gas City

Matt Westfall of Pleasant Hill, Ohio repeated his winning ways of Friday night by posting his third non-wing 410 sprint car feature victory of the season at Gas City I-69 Speedway Saturday night. He earned $3,000 for winning the 25-lap main event during the second half of the two-day, fourth annual Fall Festival of Speed, which put an exclamation point on the 2022 season for the quarter-mile dirt track.

Dillon Nusbaum of Warsaw, Ind., was triumphant in the 20-lap UMP modified feature. Andy Bishop of Gas City was the star of the show in the 15-lap sportsman stock feature, while Josh Gamblin of Kokomo, Ind., dominated the 15-lap hornet feature.

Westfall had to pass Anton Hernandez of West Lafayette, Ind., twice before he sealed up his victory on Saturday, but ironically the other three feature winners led every lap of their respective main events. Although all three are stars at Gas City like Westfall in their divisions, it was the first Gas City feature victory of the season for all three too.

Despite big fields and stiff competition, all four feature winners also won their qualifying heats.

Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Westfall started on the pole in the sprint car feature in his familiar yellow Ray Marshall Motorsports No. 33M, which is a DRC chassis with a Gressman-prepped Chevy engine. The team is sponsored by Buckeye Machine, Hempy Water and All Star Performance.

Hernandez, who started second, led the first lap. Westfall took command on lap two, but the pace slowed with three laps down due to the first of two caution flags.

Westfall continued to lead following the restart, but Hernandez powered into first place on lap five with his Benic Enterprises No. 2B. By lap 10 Hernandez had a 1.222-second lead over Westfall, while Geoff Ensign of Sebastopol, Calif., ran in third place followed by Harley Burns of Stearleyville, Ind., and Tye Mihocko of Peoria, Ariz.

Westfall had cut Hernandez’s advantage to just 0.505 of a second on lap 14 when the second yellow waved. Ensign was still third at that point, but Mihocko had wrestled fourth away from Burns on lap 11.

Westfall retook the lead from Hernandez on the restart and led the final 10 laps. He had about a 1-second lead for most of them, but on the last lap Mihocko passed Hernandez to nail down second, and Westfall had a huge 2.046-second margin of victory. Mihocko also finished second on Friday night.

Hernandez finished third on Saturday followed by Ensign and Burns.

UMP Modifieds

Nobody could catch Nusbaum in the 20-lap modified feature. The 2018 track champion lined up fourth, got a terrific start, and led the whole race despite one yellow with four laps down that closed up the field.

Jimmy Hayden of Coatesville, Ind., was second in the early going but he ran into problems with four laps down which brought out the race’s only caution flag. That gave second to Tyler Loughmiller of Brazil, Ind., who chased Nusbaum for the next 15 laps to no avail.

Clayton Bryant of Yoder, Ind., passed Brian Ruhlman of Clarke Lake, Mich., for third at the halfway point and finished in the show position. Ruhlman placed fourth and Todd Sherman of Churubusco, Ind., rounded out the top five in the 20-car field.

Nusbaum’s car is sponsored in part by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, Head Racing Engines, Weston Skies Travel Agency and Dairy Queen of Plymouth, Ind.

Sportsman Stocks

Bishop started second in the 15-lap sportsman stocks main event in his Thompson Trucking/R & R Transmission No. 14B and led all the way despite several yellows that wiped out his advantage.

Ryan Freeland of North Salem, Ind., ran in second place from the start until lap nine, when Josh Litton of Paragon, Ind., took the runner-up position. Litton couldn’t do anything with Bishop either, and he was 0.556 of a second behind Bishop’s No. 14B at the checkered flag.

Freeland finished third followed by the winningest driver in track history, James Headley of Marion, Ind., and Reece Novak of Gosport, Ind.

Hornets

Gamblin had the smallest margin of victory of all the feature winners, just 0.288 of a second, but he led all 15 laps of the hornet main event with his No. 19 Honda Civic after starting second. The 34-year-old alignment technician’s car is sponsored by Knight and Son Heating and Cooling, Worldwide Jewelry and Pawn, Backyard Builders, City Tire, Uniques by Mary and Jonsey’s Lawn Care.

Gamblin had a big lead of 1.972 seconds over polesitter Kaleb Hinkley of Fremont, Ind., when a yellow flew with 12 laps down to muddy the waters. Jerry Manns of Angola, Ind., was third at the time, as he had taken that spot from Topher Hillman of Camby, Ind., on lap four.

Hinkley ran second for the whole race and finished in that position, just inches behind at the finish. Manns placed third. Jeremy Jones of Gas City passed Hillman on lap eight and finished fourth, while Hillman rounded out the top five in the largest hornet field of the year at Gas City.

Additional Info

For more information during the off-season see the track’s social media outlets, as the track’s website is undergoing some changes. It is on Facebook (GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas) and Twitter (@GasCitySpeedway).

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of exit 259 of Interstate 69, about halfway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind.

The results:

Non-Wing Sprint Group 1 Qualifying: 1. Corey Smith, 13.328; 2. Robert Ballou, 13.376; 3. Dustin Ingle, 13.525; 4. Corbin Gurley, 13.571; 5. Jack Hoyer, 13.589; 6. Thomas Meseraull, 13.621; 7. Gabriel Gilbert, 13.900; 8. Colin Grissom, 13.905; 9. George Gaertner, 15.201.

Non-Wing Sprint Group 2 Qualifying: 1. Travis Berryhill, 12.817; 2. Geoff Ensign, 12.917; 3. Rylan Gray, 13.055; 4. Keith Sheffer, 13.159; 5. Travis Mahoney, 13.463; 6. Cody Williams, 13.601; 7. Bryce Andrews, 13.728; 8. William Huck, 13.813; 9. Kevin Newton, 13.825; 10. Tom Eller, 14.993.

Non-Wing Sprint Group 3 Qualifying: 1. Jake Swanson, 12.307; 2. Zack Pretorius, 12.551; 3. Anton Hernandez, 12.596; 4. Billy Lawless, 12.847; 5. Alec Sipes, 12.894; 6. Brian Hayden, 12.905; 7. Tye Mihocko, 12.951; 8. Clayton Rossman, 13.079.

Non-Wing Sprint Group 4 Qualifying: 1. Kyle Shipley, 12.206; 2. Paul Dues, 12.506; 3. Brayden Clark, 12.748; 4. Matt Westfall, 13.051; 5. Travis Hery, 13.084; 6. Devan Myers, 13.455; 7. Josh Davidson, 14.743; 8. James Boice, 14.902; 9. Rodney Hurst, NT.

Non-Wing Sprint Group 5 Qualifying: 1. Steve Irwin, 12.335; 2. Harley Burns, 12.717; 3. Derek Crane, 12.843; 4. Unknown; 5. Mitch Wissmiller, 12.965; 6. Ivan Glotzbach, 13.107; 7. Brian Ruhlman, 13.115; 8. Zach Hanson, 13.964; 9. Dylan Chambers, NT.

Non-Wing Sprint Lucky Dash (4 laps): 1. Matt Westfall, 2. Brian Ruhlman, 3. Paul Dues, 4. Rodney Hurst.

IRA Sprints Lucky Dash (4 laps): 1. Clayton Rossman, 2. Tom Eller, 3. Bryce Andrews.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 1 (8 laps, 3 transferred): 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Dustin Ingle, 3. Corbin Gurley, 4. Jack Hoyer, 5. Colin Grissom, 6. Thomas Meseraull, 7. Gabriel Gilbert, 8. Corey Smith, 9. George Gaertner, 10. David Gross.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 2 (8 laps, 3 transferred): 1. Geoff Ensign, 2. Keith Sheffer, 3. Travis Berryhill, 4. Rylan Gray, 5. Travis Mahoney, 6. Cody Williams, 7. Kevin Newton, 8. William Huck, 9. Bryce Andrews, 10. Tom Eller.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 3 (8 laps, 3 transferred): 1. Anton Hernandez, 2. Tye Mihocko, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Alec Sipes, 5. Brian Hayden, 6. Matt Goodnight, 7. Clayton Rossman, 8. Billy Lawless, 9. Zack Pretorius.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 4 (8 laps, 3 transferred): 1. Matt Westfall, 2. Kyle Shipley, 3. Paul Dues, 4. Brayden Clark, 5. Travis Hery, 6. Devan Myers, 7. Josh Davidson, 8. James Boice, 9. Rodney Hurst.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 5 (8 laps, 3 transferred): 1. Harley Burns, 2. Steve Irwin, 3. Derek Crane, 4. Ivan Glotzbach, 5. Jack James, 6. Brian Ruhlman, 7. Dylan Chambers, 8. Mitch Wissmiller, 9. Zach Hanson.

Non-Wing Sprint B-Main 1 (10 laps, 3 transferred): 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Jack Hoyer, 3. Corey Smith, 4. Alec Sipes, 5. Brian Ruhlman, 6. Mitch Wissmiller, 7. Matt Goodnight, 8. Travis Hery, 9. Billy Lawless, 10. Kevin Newton, 11. Travis Mahoney, 12. Ivan Glotzbach, 13. David Gross, 14. Josh Davidson, 15. Bryce Andrews.

Non-Wing Sprint B-Main 2 (10 laps, 3 transferred): 1. Brayden Clark, 2. Rylan Gray, 3. Devan Myers, 4. Colin Grissom, 5. Brian Hayden, 6. Clayton Rossman, 7. Dylan Chambers, 8. Cody Williams, 9. Tom Eller, 10. Gabriel Gilbert, 11. Jack James, 12. George Gaertner, 13. James Boice, 14. William Huck, 15. Zach Pretorius, 16. Zach Hanson.

Non-Wing Sprint Feature (25 laps, with starting position in parenthesis): 1. Matt Westfall (1); 2. Tye Mihocko (8); 3. Anton Hernandez (2); 4. Geoff Ensign (3); 5. Harley Burns (5); 6. Dustin Ingle (6); 7. Jake Swanson (13); 8. Thomas Meseraull (16); 9. Devan Myers (21); 10. Rylan Gray (19); 11. Robert Ballou (4); 12. Jack Hoyer (18); 13. Steve Irwin (10); 14. Corey Smith (20); 15. Kyle Shipley (9); 16. Paul Dues (14); 17. Travis Berryhill (12); 18. Keith Sheffer (7); 19. Brayden Clark (17); 20. Corbin Gurley (11); 21. Derek Crane (15).

Lap Leaders: Lap 1, Hernandez; laps 2-4, Westfall; laps 5-14, Hernandez; laps 15-25, Westfall.

Margin of Victory: 2.046 seconds.

Fastest Race Lap: Hernandez, 13.991, lap 5.

UMP Modified Qualifying Session 1: 1. Levi Kissinger, 13.415; 2. Todd Sherman, 13.545; 3. Steven Hogue, 13.792; 4. Kenny Charmichael, 13.833; 5. Tony Anderson, 13.861; 6. Josh Lolmaugh, 14.013; 7. Craig Walker, 14.551.

UMP Modified Qualifying Session 2: 1. Jimmy Hayden, 13.578; 2. Corey Bevard, 13.658; 3. Tyler Loughmiller, 14.011; 4. Scott Carrington, 14.107; 5. Wayne Gibson, 14.322; 6. Dan Snyder, 14.824; 7. Cameron Bland, 15.103.

UMP Modified Qualifying Session 3: 1. Brian Ruhlman, 13.247; 2. Scott Orr, 13.635; 3. Clayton Bryant, 13.666; 4. Andy Bishop, 13.693; 5. Josh Betts, 13.755; 6. Todd Gnat, 13.755; 7. Rick Swartout, 13.895.

UMP Modified Qualifying Session 4: 1. Nick Richards, 13.273; 2. Dillon Nusbaum, 13.390; 3. Jerry Bland Jr. 13.808; 4. Jeffery Jessup, 13.891; 5. Austin Dryer, 14.399; 6. Tom Buckingham, 14.527; 7. Bryce Shidler, 15.288.

UMP Modified Lucky Dash (4 laps): 1. Scott Carrington, 2. Jerry Bland Jr., 3. Rick Swartout, 4. Craig Walker.

UMP Modified Heat 1 (8 laps, 4 transferred): 1. Levi Kissinger, 2. Kenny Charmichael, 3. Josh Lolmaugh, 4. Todd Sherman, 5. Tony Anderson, 6. Steven Hogue, 7. Craig Walker.

UMP Modified Heat 2 (8 laps, 4 transferred): 1. Jimmy Hayden, 2. Tyler Loughmiller, 3. Corey Bevard, 4. Wayne Gibson, 5. Scott Carrington, 6. Cameron Bland, 7. Dan Snyder.

UMP Modified Heat 3 (8 laps, 4 transferred): 1. Brian Ruhlman, 2. Clayton Bryant, 3. Scott Orr, 4. Andy Bishop, 5. Rick Swartout, 6. Josh Betts, 7. Todd Gnat.

UMP Modified Heat 4 (8 laps, 4 transferred): 1. Dillon Nusbaum, 2. Nick Richards, 3. Bryce Shidler, 4. Tom Buckingham, 5. Jerry Bland Jr. 6. Austin Dryer, 7. Jeffery Jessup.

UMP Modified B-Main (10 laps, 4 transferred): 1. Tony Anderson, 2. Rick Swartout, 3. Steven Hogue, 4. Jerry Bland Jr., 5. Josh Betts, 6. Scott Carrington, 7. Todd Gnat, 8. Cameron Bland, 9. Dan Snyder, 10. Austin Dryer, 11. Craig Walker, 12. Jeffery Jessup.

UMP Modified Feature (20 laps, with starting position in parenthesis): 1. Dillon Nusbaum (4); 2. Tyler Loughmiller (6); 3. Clayton Bryant (7); 4. Brian Ruhlman (3); 5. Todd Sherman (13); 6. Kenny Charmichael (5); 7. Scott Orr (11); 8. Levi Kissinger (2); 9. Tony Anderson (17); 10. Nick Richards (8); 11. Corey Bevard (10); 12. Andy Bishop (15); 13. Wayne Gibson (14); 14. Jerry Bland Jr. (20); 15. Jimmy Hayden (1); 16. Steven Hogue (19); 17. Rick Swartout (18); 18. Bryce Shidler (12); 19. Tom Buckingham (16); 20. Josh Lolmaugh (9).

Lap Leaders: Laps 1-20, Nusbaum.

Margin of Victory: 2.990 seconds.

Fastest Race Lap: Nusbaum, 14.142, lap 4.

Sportsman Stocks Group 1 Qualifying: 1. Bill Lewis, 14.728; 2. Reece Novak, 14.857; 3. Josh Litton, 14.867; 4. Ryan Freeland, 15.092; 5. Matthew Baker, 15.535; 6. Gerald Mullenix, 15.579; 7. Brent Sutton, 15.619; 8. Ron Flaugh, 15.809; 9. Mark Wooten, 16.273; 10. Jeremy Cox, 18.521.

Sportsman Stocks Group 2 Qualifying: 1. Andy Bishop, 14.661; 2. Jarrod Klay, 14.736; 3. Terri Lynn Murphy, 14.966; 4. James Headley, 15.129; 5. Marty French, 15.171; 6. Derrick Dennis, 15.620; 7. Dan Wooten, 16.201; 8. Hunter Ruckel, 16.232; 9. Chris Tressler, 17.099.

Sportsman Stocks Lucky Dash (4 laps): 1. Andy Bishop, 2. Marty French, 3. Gerald Mullenix, 4. James Headley.

Sportsman Stocks Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Ryan Freeland, 2. Josh Litton, 3. Bill Lewis, 4. Matthew Baker, 5. Ron Flaugh, 6. Mark Wooten, 7. Gerald Mullenix, 8. Reece Novak, 9. Jeremy Cox, 10. Brent Sutton.

Sportsman Stocks Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Andy Bishop, 2. Terri Lynn Murphy, 3. James Headley, 4. Marty French, 5. Derrick Dennis, 6. Dan Wooten, 7. Jarrod Klay, 8. Hunter Ruckel, 9. Chris Tressler, 10. Justin Ralston.

Sportsman Stocks Feature (15 laps, with starting position in parenthesis): 1. Andy Bishop (2); 2. Josh Litton (3); 3. Ryan Freeland (1); 4. James Headley (6); 5. Reece Novak (15); 6. Terri Lynn Murphy (4); 7. Matthew Baker (7); 8. Derrick Dennis (10); 9. Marty French (8); 10. Dan Wooten (12); 11. Ron Flaugh (9); 12. Jarrod Klay (14); 13. Gerald Mullenix (13); 14. Hunter Ruckel (16); 15. Justin Ralston (20); 16. Jeremy Cox (17); 17. Mark Wooten (11); 18. Chris Tressler (18); 19. Bill Lewis (5 but DNS); 20. Brent Sutton (19 but DNS).

Lap Leaders: Laps 1-15, Bishop.

Margin of Victory: 0.556 seconds.

Fastest Race Lap: Bishop, 14.691 seconds, lap 4.

Hornet Qualifying Group 1: 1. Jeremy Jones, 16.489; 2. Topher Hillman, 16.515; 3. Greg Marlow, 17.046; 4. Chris Hillman, 17.205; 5. Tony Luttrell, 17.237; 6. Jesse Arenas, 17.401; 7. Tra Smith, 17.483.

Hornet Qualifying Group 2: 1. Alexes Spaulding, 16.849; 2. Josh Gamblin, 16.849; 3. Tommy Mayworm, 16.942; 4. Dale Hayes, 17.363; 5. Cody Clark, 18.289; 6. Hunter Rasmussen, 18.465; 7. Brad Goodwin, 20.953.

Hornet Qualifying Group 3: 1. Brandon Lines, 16.802; 2. Jerry Manns, 16.848; 3. Mick Lumley, 16.989; 4. Kaleb Hinkley, 17.231; 5. Kirby Stevens, 18.137; 6. Mike Wagner, 18.679; 7. Nick Springer, 19.420.

Hornet Lucky Dash (4 laps): 1. Josh Gamblin, 2. Jerry Manns, 3. Mike Wagner, 4. Hunter Rasmussen.

Hornet Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Topher Hillman, 2. Jesse Arenas, 3. Jeremy Jones,4. Tra Smith, 5. Greg Marlow, 6. Tony Luttrell, 7. Chris Hillman.

Hornet Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Josh Gamblin, 2. Alexes Spaulding, 3. Cody Clark, 4. Hunter Rasmussen, 5. Brad Goodwin, 6. Dale Hayes, 7. Tommy Mayworm.

Hornet Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Kaleb Hinkley, 2. Jerry Manns, 3. Mick Lumley, 4. Brandon Lines, 5. Kirby Stevens, 6. Mike Wagner, 7. Nick Springer.

Hornet Feature (15 laps, with starting position in parenthesis): 1. Josh Gamlin (2); 2. Kaleb Hinkley (1); 3. Jerry Manns (6); 4. Jeremy Jones (7); 5. Topher Hillman (3); 6. Dale Hayes (17); 7. Jesse Arenas (4); 8. Alexes Spaulding (5); 9. Kirby Stevens (15); 10. Hunter Rasmussen (11); 11. Tony Luttrell (16); 12. Nick Springer (21); 13. Brad Goodwin (14); 14. Brandon Lines (12); 15. Cody Clark (8); 16. Mick Lumley (9); 17. Mike Wagner (18); 18. Tra Smith (10); 19. Greg Marlow (13); 20. Chris Hillman (19); 21. Tommy Mayworm (20).

Lap Leaders: Laps 1-15, Gamblin.

Margin of Victory: 0.288 seconds.

Fastest Race Lap: Gamblin, 15.659 seconds, lap 4.

