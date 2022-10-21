Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Kip Moore Adds New Role to His Sunday Slate at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Serving as Grand Marshal for Dixie Vodka 400

From his pre-race concert to the most famous words in motorsports, multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore is adding ’Grand Marshal’ to his Sunday (Oct. 23) resume at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Dixie Vodka 400.

Moore, already slated to perform the concert ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, will also deliver the command. “Drivers, Start Your Engines,” as NASCAR’s best prepare to take on the 1.5-mile South Florida track in the second race of three in the premier series’ Playoffs Round of 8.

The Dixie Vodka 400 is set for a 2:30 p.m. ET start. A limited amount of tickets remain, and fans are encouraged to visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223) for details.

The country music star’s impressive discography includes four critically praised studio albums and two EPs, all of which contributed to Moore’s worldwide success, landing him on multiple “Best of” lists. He released his fourth and most recent studio album, Wild World, in 2021, co-writing and co-producing the collection of songs, which earned resounding acclaim.

An international sensation, Kip Moore’s fan base extends from the U.S. to the U.K., all the way to Australia. His breakout hit “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” turned him into a household name within the country music genre, going double-platinum in 2012. Moore followed up his breakout success with three more No. 1 hits, “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.”

Moore is known for penning many of his own best-selling hits, including his latest single, “Fire on Wheels,” which he co-wrote and co-produced with Jaren Johnston of the country band “The Cadillac Three”. The song depicts the energy and excitement of Moore’s life on the road, which is about to begin yet again with his multi-city FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR, kicking off in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sept. 8.

Fans can get an up-close view of Moore’s concert, as well as driver introductions with purchase of a Pre-Race Pass.

The Dixie Vodka 400 will be the second of three races in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, which gets the green flag at 2:30 p.m. ET. Saturday (Oct. 22) will feature a doubleheader – the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, the “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 8, which gets the green flag at 1 p.m. ET while the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Contender Boats 300, the second race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8, takes the green flag at 4:30 p.m.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR