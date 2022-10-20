All American 400 Weekend Info For Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Oct 28-30

One of the biggest short track racing weekends in the country makes its return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, October 28th-30th for the 38th running of the US Tank All American 400 in memory of Jonathan and Jillian Brown.

Three straight days of racing action, featuring 10 divisions of stock cars, descends upon Music City featuring over 40 of the most talented wheelmen in the country. Festivities kick off Friday night, October 28th, with local 1/4 Mile Championship night. All six local divisions will battle it out to etch their names in Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway track championship history.

Saturday, October 29th, will play host to a full day of racing action, featuring Super and Pro Late Model practice and qualifying for the All American 400. Supers and Pros will also run a special last chance showdown Saturday night. Following the last chance showdown will be the Vores Compact Touring Series and CRA Street Stock features.

The Sunday, October 30th finale will feature a 100-lap Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Pro Late Model Championship feature and the 300-lap Super Late Model feature combining for the US Tank All American 400 in Memory of Jonathan and Jillian Brown.

Sunday's Super Late Model finale is co-sanctioned by three of the country's top racing series, ARCA/CRA Super Series, ARCA Midwest Tour, and Southern Super Series. Some of the expected stars to compete in the US Tank All American 400 include Stephen Nasse, Bubba Pollard, Chandler Smith, Casey Roderick, Derek Thorn, and Jake Garcia.

The US Tank All American 400 has been a staple event for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway since 1981 when Butch Lindley took the checkered for the first ever All American 400. Thirty years later rising Late Model star Matt Criag took home the checkered in the 37th running of the All American 400. A new champion will add their name to a historic list of past champions including Chase Elliot, John Hunter Nemechek, Daniel Hemric, Jeff Purvis, Darrell Waltrip, Rusty Wallace, and Jim Sauter.

*A special autograph session will be held on Sunday, October 30th from 11:00am-11:50am.

*The Local Pro Late Model division has had a fierce points battle this 2022 season with local stars Hunter Wright and Dylan Fetcho separated by just 3 points going into All American weekend.

*Special racers welcome party will be held at 6th and Peabody Thursday, October 27th. All media members are invited to attend for special one on one interviews with drivers discussing the weekend.

*Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 26th

