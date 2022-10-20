Midway Interactive Exhibits & ’Art at the Track,’ Featuring Local Artists, Gives Fans a Variety of Family Activities This Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Addition to Exciting NASCAR Playoffs Races

With Homestead-Miami Speedway set for its NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader this weekend featuring Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, fans young and old alike will have plenty of fun things to do when they arrive at the 1.5-mile venue before the engines of racing machines come to life.

The Midway, located on the outside of the track’s frontstretch, will be a bevy of fun with exciting interactive activities for families, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Saturday the fun begins at 9:30 a.m. ET prior to an incredible doubleheader - the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Contender Boats 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Midway will also open at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, the second Playoff race in the Round of 8.

The Midway will be a packed house, with 45 exhibits and activations to get long-time fans, as well as newcomers to the sport of NASCAR, amped up while enjoying multiple performance acts amidst the multitude of fan experiences. In addition, talented, local artists will be on hand to showcase their talents painting murals in the nearby iHeart Media Fan Village, as well as a variety of food and beverage vendors.

Fans can keep up with the “world-class” experience via the NASCAR App or at www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com . Here’s a quick glance at some of the opportunities.

So Much to Do! Some of the 45 interactive displays consist of a host of Homestead-Miami Speedway and NASCAR corporate partners, plus NASCAR teams’ merchandise haulers, along with local dance companies, plus the popular Trackside Live Stage and much more.





Trackside Live Stage: Brings guests a live show filled with Q&A’s, concerts, performances and more. It will be the site of appearances from multiple drivers, including three NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers (Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney) and NASCAR dignitaries for fan question/answer sessions.

Exhibits include the NASCAR Kids Zone, eNASCAR, plus displays from Coca-Cola, Busch, Chevrolet, Ford, Baptist Health, GEICO, Dixie Vodka, Larry’s Hard Lemonade and Bass Pro Shops, just to name a few.

Art at the Track (iHeart Media Fan Village): Inspired by Wynwood Walls, eight South Florida artists, including well-known Golden 305, will be on hand Saturday and Sunday to create a new, colorful mural at the speedway. Christhian Saravia, AKA Golden 305, became one of Florida’s most renowned street artists. He is the curator and producer of the annual Meeting of Styles Miami, the oldest graffiti event in the world, running since 1995. Known for using vivid colors with his unique style of painting, Golden has been creating unique vivacious characters in the last few years and has painted large-scale graffiti and murals around the world.

iHeart Media Fan Stage: Community group performances, along with DJ Laz, are scheduled Sunday while Saturday will feature DJ CP. Sunday, the stage will host a Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) service that will have participation from NASCAR drivers’ Ty Dillon, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell.

Other iHeart Media Fan Village Activities: Face Painting, Caricature artist, and games in Domino Park

The Dixie Vodka 400 will be the second of three races in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, which gets the green flag at 2:30 p.m. ET. Saturday (Oct. 22) will feature a doubleheader - the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, the “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 8, which gets the green flag at 1 p.m. ET while the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Contender Boats 300, the second race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8, takes the green flag at 4:30 p.m. Great tickets remain for all three playoffs For details, visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Fans can also receive updates about upcoming events and races at Homestead-Miami Speedway on the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

