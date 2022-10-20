Turkey Bowl XXIII Purse Released, Pre-Registration Open!

Turkey Bowl XXIII is coming up on October 28th and 29th. Heats and Qualifiers on Friday, B mains and main events on Saturday. Knock out type races will also take place on Friday night in Restricted, Non Wing, and Super 600 to finalize statring lineups for Saturday. Pumpkin bowling will help finalize starting lineups for Juniors. Trick-or-treating and a costume contest will also take place for fans and racers along the front stretch in front of the grandstands on Friday night, before the conclusion of the event!







LINK TO FULL PURSE



Thanks to the sponsors of Turkey Bowl XXIII for their support!

American Crane Rental, Auto Industrial Paint, CBX, Dell’s Heating and Air, Dino Tomassi Fabrication, East Bay Tire Co., Elk Grove Ford, Ferrarese's Deli, HEI Precision (Holtz), Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, Maxwell Industries, Micro Sprintmart, NorCal Builders Inc, Oak Farm Vineyards, Panella Race Engines, Panella Trucking LLC, PMP Chassis, Righetti Enterprises, Roseville Precision, Salmon Motorsports, Seros Racing Engines, Starr Property Management, Teletech Communications, Torgerson Racing, United Rentals Pre-registration is open now on MyRacePass, through 10/21 for $135. https://www.myracepass.com/ tracks/1423/registrations/6535 Otherwise, registration is $140 at the event.American Crane Rental, Auto Industrial Paint, CBX, Dell’s Heating and Air, Dino Tomassi Fabrication, East Bay Tire Co., Elk Grove Ford, Ferrarese's Deli, HEI Precision (Holtz), Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, Maxwell Industries, Micro Sprintmart, NorCal Builders Inc, Oak Farm Vineyards, Panella Race Engines, Panella Trucking LLC, PMP Chassis, Righetti Enterprises, Roseville Precision, Salmon Motorsports, Seros Racing Engines, Starr Property Management, Teletech Communications, Torgerson Racing, United Rentals