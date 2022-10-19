Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. named Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. spent 17 seasons leading the Arizona Cardinals to unprecedented levels of success in the National Football League. On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Arizona sports legend will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Phoenix Raceway announced today that Fitzgerald will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR’s season finale at the iconic, one-mile, doglegged oval. The world’s top drivers will line up behind his Toyota Camry TRD as they prepare to begin their ultimate struggle for the Bill France Cup.

“Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. epitomizes the best of sports, both on and off the field,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “His amazing accomplishments with the Arizona Cardinals are surpassed by the leadership and devotion he’s shown to our community and our world as a philanthropist and entrepreneur. We’re honored to have a man of his stature join us for our season finale.”

Indeed, Fitzgerald’s life away from the football field is as prolific – if not more – than his days as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation, which he began in 2005 in tribute to his late mother who died of breast cancer, has grown into a leading provider of assistance to women, men and families impacted by breast cancer. Moreover, it provides significant resources and digital devices to schools across the country to bridge the digital divide.

The National Football League recognized Fitzgerald’s philanthropic leadership in 2016 by naming him its Walter Payton Man of the Year. Without question, he continues to live up to that lofty standard. In addition to his philanthropy, he’s also an active business owner and investor who aims to accelerate the growth and impact of companies focused on sustainability, technology, and lifestyle. All the while, he remains connected to the NFL as a studio analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Fans who want to catch a glimpse of Fitzgerald performing his honorary NASCAR duties in person will need to act fast. Only a limited number of standing-room-only seats remain available in the FanShield Infield Experience for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Grandstand seats remain for the ARCA Menards Series West/NASCAR Camping World Truck Series doubleheader on Friday, Nov. 4, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Saturday, Nov. 5. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now at www.phoenixraceway.com while supplies last.

Phoenix Raceway PR