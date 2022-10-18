602 Crate Mods now racing for $1500-to-win/35 lap feature at Mahoning Valley Speedway's Fall Brawl

With the recent announcement of the 602 Crate Modifieds being added to the Fall Brawl this coming Saturday, October 22 at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway, the interest has been extremely positive to say the least as race teams have been making it their intent to be on hand for the race.

When first publicized the feature winner’s take was set at $1000, however, because of the ongoing appeal first place has now been bumped up to $1500 thanks largely to Blewett Equipment & Contracting Co., of Howell, NJ who is sponsoring the now 35-lap race.

Second spot pays $500 with $400 to third, $300 for fourth and $225 from fifth back.

Additionally there are bonuses being awarded which includes $500 going to a driver via a random draw after the race. Also $250 will be paid to the highest finishing 602 Crate Modified from Riverhead Raceway, Wall Stadium Speedway or Evergreen Raceway, RoC and other home tracks who make the trek to Mahoning.

The Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl will close out the 2022 season. The Modifieds headline the day’s program with a 68 lap feature paying $3000 to win, $2200 for second, $1050 for 10th and $800 to take the green.

The Dirt Modifieds will be contesting in a 25-lap/$2300-to-win feature. Late Models have a 50 lapper paying $2000 to win, $1000 for second and $250 to start. The Street Stocks are also set to run in a 50 laps with the winner earning $1200. The Pro 4 have a feature going 25 laps and $275 to win plus lap money. The Hobby Stocks will race a 35-lap/$750-to-win main event while the Futures round out the speed-bill with a 25 lap show paying $100 to win.

Pit gates will open at 10:00 am. There will be an early paid practice ($25 per car) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 1:30 pm. Pits are $50. Grandstands open at 1:00 pm and admission is $25 per person. Kids 10 and under are free. Racing gets underway at 3:00 pm.

In the event of weather the make-up date is Saturday, October 29.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR