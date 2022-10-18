Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders

While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

A victory by any Playoffs driver in the event that is the second race of three in the Round of 8 (2:30 p.m. ET), will automatically put that driver into the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway in November.

Leading the way at +700 is Reddick, who will be looking to play the role of spoiler for the eight Playoffs contenders. Reddick, who was eliminated from Playoffs contention after the first round, has two premier series starts at the colorful South Florida venue - a runner-up finish last year and a fourth-place effort in 2020. He also has two victories (2018-19) at the 1.5-mile venue in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Seven of the next 10 drivers are favorites who are chasing the 2022 championship crown, led by three-time Homestead-Miami winner Denny Hamlin at +800. Ryan Blaney, still searching for is initial triumph of ’22, is at +900 while ’18 HMS winner Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Florida’s Ross Chastain are at +1000. William Byron and Christopher Bell are at +1200. Kyle Larson (+1000), Kyle Busch (+1200) and Martin Truex, Jr. (+1200), are in the mix but aren’t in the Playoffs battle. The final Playoffs contender, Chase Briscoe, sits sixth in the Cup Series standings and is at +2500.

A list of the top 20 odds-on-favorites by DraftKings is below. NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders are in bold.

Tyler Reddick +700 – Runner-up and fourth in two NASCAR Cup Series races at HMS

Denny Hamlin +800 – Three-time HMS victories – 2009, ’13, ‘20

Ryan Blaney +900 – Best finish at HMS was third in 2020

Joey Logano +1000 – Took home a 2018 HMS win and the ’18 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Chase Elliott +1000 – Runner-up in 2020 and fifth in ‘17

Ross Chastain +1000 – Alva, FL native & two-time winner in 2022 has a best finish of 17 th at HMS (2021)

Kyle Larson +1000 – Top-five results three straight years (2015-17); fourth a year ago

William Byron +1200 – Defending Dixie Vodka 400 Champion

Christopher Bell +1200 – In two NASCAR Cup Series races at HMS has best finish of eight in 2020

Martin Truex, Jr. +1200 – 2017 HMS winner to take the ’17 premier series title

Kyle Busch +1200 – All-time winner at HMS with six wins, including 2019 Cup Series race

Kevin Harvick +1800 – Has won at HMS in all three of NASCAR’s top-tier series, including ’14 Cup race

Bubba Wallace +2000 – Captured 2014 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at HMS; Best Cup Series finish is 13 th in 2020

Chase Briscoe +2500 – One HMS NASCAR Cup Series start a year ago & was 18 th ; Won 2020 NXS event

Noah Gragson +3000 – Dominated last year’s NXS race at HMS, only to get into altercation with two laps to go when another driver had a blown tire and finished 33 rd ; makes Cup Series debut at HMS

Daniel Suarez +3000 – Victorious in 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at HMS to win NXS crown

Austin Cindric +5000 – Makes debut at HMS in premier series; Has top-10 results (runner-up in 2020) in all five of his NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at HMS

Erik Jones +5000 – This year’s Darlington NASCAR Cup Series winner finished third at HMS in 2019

AJ Allmendinger: +5000 – Fifth in 2010 and eighth in 2016 in HMS Cup Series events

Michael McDowell: +5000 – The 2021 DAYTONA 500 Champion was sixth a year ago at HMS



While the Dixie Vodka 400 culminates an incredible race weekend, the action starts on Saturday (Oct. 22) with a Playoffs doubleheader. The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, the “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 8, gets the green flag at 1 p.m. ET while the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Contender Boats 300, the second race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8, takes the green flag at 4:30 p.m.



Homestead-Miami Speedway Schedule, Oct. 21-23

Friday, Oct. 21

3:30 PM: GRANDSTAND GATES OPEN

4:00-4:30 PM: NCWTS PRACTICE FOR BAPTIST HEALTH CANCER CARE 200

4:30-5:30 PM: NCWTS QUALIFYING (SINGLE VEHICLE / 1 LAP ALL ENTRIES

6:05-6:35 PM: NXS PRACTICE FOR CONTENDER BOATS 300

6:35-7:30 PM: NXS QUALIFYING (SINGLE VEHICLE / 1 LAP ALL ENTRIES)

Saturday, Oct. 22

9:30 AM: GRANDSTAND GATES OPEN

10:50 AM: NCS QUALIFYING FOR DIXIE VODKA 400 (GROUP A & B / SINGLE VEHICLE, 1 LAP, 2 ROUNDS

12:30 PM: NCWTS BAPTIST HEALTH CANCER CARE DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

1:00 PM: NCWTS BAPTIST HEALTH CANCER CARE RACE (STAGES 30/60/134 LAPS = 201 MILES)

4:00 PM NXS: CONTENDER BOATS 300 DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

4:30 PM NXS: CONTENDER BOATS 300 RACE (STAGES 45/90/200 LAPS = 300 MILES

Sunday, Oct. 23

9:30 AM: GRANDSTAND GATES OPEN

1:55 PM: NCS DIXIE VODKA 400 DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS (STAGE)

2:30 PM: NCS DIXIE VODKA 400 RACE (STAGES 80/165/267 LAPS = 400.5 MILES)

