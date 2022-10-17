602 Crate Modifieds added to Mahoning Valley Speedway's Fall Brawl.$1000-to-win 25 lap feature

Mahoning Valley Speedway’s season ending Fall Brawl taking place this upcoming Saturday, October 22 has a great line-up of racing which includes Modifieds, Late Models, Dirt Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures.

And, in a developing update the 602 Crate Modifieds are now being added thanks to Blewett Equipment & Contracting Co., of Howell, NJ who has stepped in to sponsor the event which will be a $1000-to-win 25 lap feature. Second spot pays $500 with $400 to third, $300 for fourth and $225 from fifth back.

Blewett Equipment & Construction Co., is a company that specializes in demolition and excavation services and equipment rental. They are located at 246 Herbertsville Road in Howell, NJ.

“It’s a class that is growing and it needs to continue to grow and in order for the 602’s to continue to grow they need to race,” said Blewett Equipment’s Jimmy Blewett and whose son James is a competitor with the division.

“Now is the time of year when there’s not many races going on and it makes sense to bring them to Mahoning. Those cars will be a good fit there, the track is plenty wide enough to run two and sometimes three wide.”

Blewett noted that there will be a number of added bonuses including $500 going to a driver via a random draw after the race. Additionally $250 is going to be awarded to the highest finishing 602 Crate Modified from Riverhead Raceway, Wall Stadium Speedway or Evergreen Raceway.

“I’m hoping that next year I can get a few friends on board and we can come together with Mahoning and Evergreen for a two track series which can help both facilities,” added Blewett.

Any questions about the 602 Crate Modifieds please call Mahoning’s Operations Manager Todd Baer at 610-730-7470.

The Modifieds headline the Fall Brawl with a 68 lap feature paying $3000 to win, $2200 for second, $1050 for 10th and $800 to take the green.

The Dirt Modifieds will be contesting in a 25-lap/$2300-to-win feature. Late Models have a 50 lap contest paying $2000 to win, $1000 for second and $250 to start. The Street Stocks are also set to run in a 50-lapper with the winner receiving $1200. The Pro 4 racers are being added to a season ending event with their feature going 25 laps and $275 to win plus lap money. The Hobby Stocks have a 35-lap/$750-to-win main event while the Futures round out the speed-bill with a 25 lap show paying $100 to win.

Pit gates will open at 10:00 am. There will be an early paid practice ($25 per car) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 1:30 pm. Pits are $50. Grandstands open at 1:00 pm and admission is $25 per person. Kids 10 and under are free. Racing gets underway at 3:00 pm.

In the event of weather the make-up date is Saturday, October 29.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR