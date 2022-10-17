Sesely, Hildebrand, Ross and Harmon Wrap up Evergreen Season with “King of the Green” Victories

The third and final day of racing for Evergreen Raceway’s 7th annual “King of the Green” kicked off Sunday at the popular 1/3-mile asphalt oval. The competition was tough and expectations were high. A pair of 30-lap main events was on tap for the Evergreen Modifieds and when the checkers flew, Anthony Sesely of Matawan, NJ and Jerry Hildebrand of Mountaintop were the victors. Nick Ross of Mountaintop grabbed top honors in the Late Model feature, capping off his historic championship season by winning every Late Model feature that was held at the speedway this year. Jayden Harmon raced to the point and led the last 35 laps of the Street Stock feature to claim the big prize. Brian Rygielski led the Evergreen Modified field to the drop of the green flag in the first 30-lap contest. He held the top spot early, with Rick Smith, Jason Harmon, Paulie Hartwig III and Steve Shultz in tow. With just five laps complete, eighth place starter, Anthony Sesely, worked his way into sixth. With Rygielski still showing the way on lap 11, Sesely grabbed fourth and then shot by both Hartwig and Smith for the runner up spot on lap 17. Following a lap 20 restart, Sesely found a lie around the leader and snatched the race lead a lap later. He continued out front over the remaining laps to take the win over Rygielski, Don Fattaruso, Hartwig and Shultz. From the pole position, Jerry Hildebrand led the field to the green flag to start the second 30-lap main. He led the opening circuit over Harmon, Rygielski, Rob Schultz and Shultz. With Hildebrand still setting the pace after lap 10, top five positions began to shuffle, with Shultz moving to third and Broc Brown cracking the top five. The yellow flag waved on lap 13 when a flume of smoke came from the headers Rygielski’s ride. With the assistance of the hook, he retired to the pit area. With 16 laps complete, Sesely, who had started the race from 16th, worked by Brown and into fourth. He held the spot until a handful of lap 18 yellows slowed the pace. Green flag racing resumed with Hildebrand still in command. Sesely wasted no time and began to knock off even more positions, and with fifteen to go, he climbed to second. Hildebrand remained smooth and steady over the final laps and held off Sesely for the win. Harmon, Dom Fattaruso and Hartwig completed the top five. With his fifth place effort, Paulie Hartwig, Jr. took the division championship. Rygielski and Sesely were heat race winners. Mike VanFossen led the Late Model field to the drop of the green in the 50-lap feature, but he was overtaken by Marc Aigeldinger, Brandon Turbush and Geno Steigerwalt before a lap was scored. With his impressive season coming to a close, Nick Ross started back in the tenth position. By lap five, he overtook Steigerwalt for the fourth spot. Meanwhile, Turbush applied pressure to the leader and grabbed the lead on lap seven. Ross moved past third place runner, Roger Manor for position on lap 12 and then shot by Aigeldinger for second one lap later. A pair of lap 25 cautions slowed the pace and Turbush led over Ross, Jared Barclay, Dennis Wenner and Russ Jansen. Green flag racing resumed and Ross overtook the leader. He never looked back and took the victory over Turbush, Barclay, Wenner and Maynor. The championship earning win was his fifth at evergreen this season, which means that he went to victory in every Late Model feature held this year. Maynor, Barclay and Travis Fisher were heat race winners. Shaun Burd led the Street Stock field to the drop of the green flag in the 50-lap contest. He led the opening circuit over Bob Hunsicker, Jr., Brandon Chrisman, Jayden Harmon and Bobby Kibler, Jr. Following a quick yellow and with five laps in the books, Harmon moved into the runner up spot behind the leader. The two battled hard until Harmon was able to get under Burd for the race lead in turn two on lap 15. Despite having to fend off many competitors over numerous restarts, Harmon took the checkers for the big win over Eric Kocher, Johnny Bennett, John Moser and Chrisman. Bobby Kibler, Jr., Bob Hunsicker, Jr., Ken Erney and Randy Green were heat race winners. Logan Boyer was the consi winner. With a solid ninth place effort, Mike Pollack claimed the divisional championship. Evergreen Modified Feature #1 (30-laps) 1. ANTHONY SESELY 2. Brian Rygielski 3. Dom Fattaruso 4. Paulie Hartwig III 5. Steve Shultz 6. Broc Brown 7. Rick Smith 8. Geary Rinehimer 9. Nick Baer 10. Rob Schultz 11. Jason Harmon 12. Vinny DeLaney 13. Kenzie Adams 14. Jerry Hildebrand 15. Tony Hilliard 16. Matty Ricco Evergreen Modified Feature #1 (30-laps) 1. JERRY HILDEBRAND 2. Sesely 3. Harmon 4. Fattaruso 5. Hartwig 6. Brown 7. Baer 8. Shultz 9. Schultz 10. Smith 11. Rinehimer 12. DeLaney 13. Adams 14. Rygielski 15. Hilliard 16. Ricco Late Model (50-laps) 1. NICK ROSS 2. Brandon Turbush 3. Jarred Barclay 4. Dennis Wenner 5. Roger Maynor 6. Geno Steigerwalt 7. Marc Aigeldinger 8. Ed Cheslak 9. Russ Jansen 10. Daryn Miller 11. Brian Romig, Jr. 12. Brooks Smith 13. Micah Adams 14. Eldon King 15. Travis Fisher 16. Joe Berretta 17. Dave Imler 18. Mike VanFossen Street Stock (50-laps) 1. JAYDEN HARMON 2. Eric Kocher 3. Johnny Bennett 4. John Moser 5. Jacob Christman 6. Tucker Muffley 7. Randy Green 8. Brandon Christman 9. Mike Pollack 10. Corey Edelman 11. Thomas Flanagan 12. Brandon Oltra 13. Bob Hunsicker, Jr. 14. Mike Erney 15. Brian Halecki 16. Logan Boyer 17. Bobby Kibler, Sr. 18. Mark Deysher 19. Shaun Burd 20. Tommy Flanagan DQ: Ken Erney, Bobby Kibler, Jr. DNQ: Bobby Kibler, Sr., Amber Knect, Nico Denaples, Abe Romanik, Jeremy Guerra, Stacey Brown Evergreen Raceway PR