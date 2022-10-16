South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, extend entitlement sponsorship with LVMS

The South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced earlier today that they would continue their longstanding relationship as both organizations announced a multi-year extension for the South Point 400 to remain the name of LVMS’s fall NASCAR Cup Series race.

South Point is the only title sponsor of the Fall NASCAR Cup Series race since its inception in 2018, but the longstanding partnership between LVMS and South Point owner Michael Gaughan dates back to the speedway's construction in 1996.

"The Gaughan family and the entire South Point team, have become family to us at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we're thrilled to continue to have South Point as a major part of our NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race," said LVMS President Chris Powell. "The South Point 400 is a pivotal race in deciding the championship, and it continues to be one of the most popular stops on the NASCAR circuit."

A longtime off-road racer, Gaughan has been a motorsports enthusiast for decades, sponsoring races at LVMS since 1998 and race teams led by his son, Brendan, in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series through the years.

“It’s been a great five years in South Point’s relationship with the Smith Family, Chris Powell and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” Gaughan said.

Last month NASCAR officials released the 2023 schedule, and with that, the return of the speedway's annual fall race, the South Point 400, which will be on October 15, 2023. The South Point 400 will also be the first race of the round of eight for the NASCAR Playoffs.

Race fans planning on attending next year's South Point 400 race weekend can now book early bird specials for rooms and ticket packages through the hotel's website.

LVMS PR