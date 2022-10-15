Evan Rygielski Earns Friday’s 7th annual “King of the Green” Victory

Evergreen Raceway’s 7th annual “King of the Green” (KOTG) weekends kicked off Friday evening at the popular 1/3-mile asphalt oval in St. Johns, PA. The stage was set for the final points paying event of the season with extended lap features for the 602 Crate Modifieds, Novice Four Cylinders, Rotten Forgotten Series and the TQ Midgets. When the checkers finally flew for the 50-lap, caution-filled 602 Crate Modified event, Evan Rygielski of Wilkes-Barre was given the crown to wear for his victory lane photos. After taking the lead on lap eight, Lehighton’s Michael Klotz earned the Novice Four Cylinder victory and Joe Jensen of Nescopeck took top honors in the Rotten Forgotten Series. Fourteen year old Tanner VanDoren of Slatington led flag to flag en route to the TQ Midget feature victory.



With Kenzie Adams on the pole, twenty three 602 Crate Modifieds anticipated the drop of the green flag for the start the 50-lap main event. As the field rolled out of turn four, several cars tangled, while others attempted to take evasive action. When the dust cleared, Adams, Neil Rutt III, Gordie Buchman, Vinny Delaney, James Blewett, Rick Smith, Stephen Coleman and DJ Doyle were victims of the red flag incident. Following an extended caution and pit stops, most drivers were able to continue.



With Troy Bollinger in command, the green flag finally waved but the red flag followed a lap later when Paulie Hartwig III and Brian Rygielski tangled up a bit entering turn one. The contact shot Hartwig up the track and several other cars were collected, including Jason Harmon, Delaney, Brody George and Mike Pollack.



With the green flag back out, Bollinger continued to show the way on lap five, followed by E. Rygielski, Max Handley, Jaden Brown and Paul Hartwig, Jr. E. Rygielski worked the leader and his bid for the lead paid off on lap 17. With half of the race in the books, he continued to show the way by adding some distance between himself and Bollinger, Hartwig, Jr, Doyle and B. Rygielski.



The final yellow of the event flew on lap 26 when Handley made contact with Harmon in turn three. Due to his machine leaking fluid, Bollinger was black flagged under the yellow and did not return to the speedway.



Even with pursuit from Hartwig, Jr. over the remaining laps, E. Rygielski took the big win. Hartwig, Jr. settled for second, followed by Doyle. John Laureigh and B. Rygielski completed the top five.



Bollinger, Brown and E. Rygielski were heat race winners, and with his solid seventh place effort after being caught up in several incidents, Rick Smith took the division championship.



Ella Sones led the Novice Four Cylinder drivers to the drop of the green flag in the 20-lap feature. She led the opening circuit over MacKayla Kohler, Kaitlyn Makarewicz, Eddie Geiger, Jr. and Michael Klotz.



With two laps complete, Geiger worked his way to the point but lost the lead one circuit later after tangling with another car. The turn of events moved Kohler to the point, where she led over Klotz and Makarewicz.



Klotz worked the lead and made the pass for the lead stick on lap eight. He was untouched over the closing laps and took the victory over Kohler, Makarewicz, Sones and Lexus Kutz.



Kohler and Makarewicz took heat race victories, and Kohler was celebrated as the division champion.



Tanner VanDoren led the TQ field to the drop of the green flag for the Tommy Williams & Doug Crag 25-lap Memorial event. He led the opening circuit over Anthony Sesely and Chris Coleman.



Even though two cautions slowed the race pace, VanDoren wired the field to pick up the victory. Jasper Ziegafuse worked his way up through the pack to finish in second, followed by a hard charging Tyler Wagner, who started back in the eleventh spot. Christopher and Jason Hentrich completed the top five.



Wagner and Ryan Tidman took heat race victories.



The green flag dropped for the 20-lap Rotten Forgotten feature. Joe Jensen was at the point and led the first lap over his bothers, Noah and John Jensen.



One caution flag slowed the pack on lap seven, but that didn’t slow Joe, who took the victory over Sam Jensen, Noah Jensen, Danny Jensen and Robert Fink. Joe Jensen was also the heat race winner.



The Tour Type Modifieds will compete for the $8,000 prize in the 200-lap Tom Wanick, Jr. Memorial on Saturday, October 15, plus the Factory Stocks and Four Cylinders will also be in action for extended lap main events. Qualifying will start at 1 PM. Grandstand admission is $25.



Grandstand admission is $20 for Sunday, October 16 and the Evergreen Modifieds will compete in a pair of 30-lap features. The Late Model and Street Stock divisions are also on the card for the afternoon. Racing will kick off at 2 PM.



Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.



602 Crate Modifieds (50-laps) 1. EVAN RYGIELSKI 2. Paul Hartwig, Jr. 3. DJ Doyle 4. John Laureigh 5. Brian Rygielski 6. Jason Harmon 7. Rick Smith 8. James Blewett 9. Stephen Coleman 10. Ryan Fisher 11. Paul French 12. Kenzie Adams 13. Paulie Hartwig III 14. Mike Pollack 15. Vinny Delaney 16. Troy Bollinger 17. Max Handley 18. Jaden Brown 19. Peyton Arthofer 20. Brody George 21. Avery Arthofer 22. Gordie Buchman 23. Neil Rutt III



Novice Four Clylinder (20-laps) 1. MICHAEL KLOTZ 2. MacKayle Kohler 3. Kaitlyn Makarewicz 4. Ella Sones 5. Lexus Kutz 6. Riley Titis 7. Tyler Skordensky 8. Eddie Geiger, Jr. 9. Mayson Moyer



TQ Midgets (25-laps) 1. TANNER VANDOREN 2. Jasper Ziegafuse 3. Tyler Wagner 4. Christopher Coleman 5. Jason Hentrich 6. Ryan Tidman 7. Doug Craig 8. Josh Patterson 9. Zach Burd 10. Mike Turton 11. Brandon Kressler 12. Chester Haywood 13. Jamie Pew 14. Bill Fischer 15. Ozzy Carlino 16. Anthony Sesley 17. Don Zrinski 18. Mark Janisch



Evergreen Speedway PR