Tough Mudder obstacle course adventure event coming to World Wide Technology Raceway April 29-30, 2023

Tough Mudder, the global leader in obstacle course adventures, today announced it will host an event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The Tough Mudder event is scheduled for April 29-30, 2023. WWTR is located five minutes from downtown St. Louis.

The multi-faceted adventure competition joins a stellar calendar of WWTR events in 2023, including the NASCAR Cup Series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals, Formula Drift, and the new SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival for the TransAm Series.

“World Wide Technology Raceway is both an entertainment and recreation destination,” said Chris Blair, World Wide Technology raceway’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Hosting Tough Mudder enables us to provide St. Louis and the Metro East Region with another showcase program that illustrates the diversity of our event schedule. With more than 700 acres located less than five minutes from downtown, WWTR can accommodate events of all sizes and Tough Mudder will introduce thousands of participants and enthusiasts to both our venue and our region. We are honored to host the premier endurance obstacle series.”

“We have a dedicated following of Tough Mudder customers in the Midwest, and we are thrilled to introduce a new venue in Southwest Illinois,” said Tyler Bradbury, Tough Mudder’s Director of Marketing. “We’re grateful to the Illinois tourism bureau for their warm welcome and are looking forward to hosting our exciting Tough Mudder event in such an amazing part of the Midwest.”

Tough Mudder will feature the following events, with distances for every adventure level:

Tough Mudder 15K -- This course is loaded with 30 of the world’s craziest obstacles, encouraging teammates and strangers to work together to conquer the 9+ mile course.

Tough Mudder 10K -- Welcome to the sweet spot. With a six-mile course and 20 of our world-famous obstacles to tackle, Tough Mudder 10K is the newest adventure in our obstacle course lineup.

Tough Mudder 5K -- Three miles of Tough Mudder’s famous teamwork-inspired obstacles. Anyone is capable of conquering a Tough Mudder 5K if they have the courage to step up to the starting line.

Tough Mudder is a perfect weekend activity for adventure seekers, offering a full schedule of events across the country in 2023.

For more information, and to register for the Tough Mudder Missouri event, please visit https://toughmudder.com/ events/missouri-2023/.

WWTR PR