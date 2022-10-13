Dirt Modifieds will be an exciting addition to Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl with $2300-to-win feature

The popular Dirt Modified stock cars, a staple throughout the northeast, will be coming to the paved ¼-mile Mahoning Valley Speedway as part of the October 22 Fall Brawl.

The feature will be a distance of 25-laps and the winner will earn a cool $2300 thanks in part to the kind efforts of race sponsors Harry’s U-Pull-It Auto Parts of West Hazleton, Hoffman Discount Parts of New Tripoli and Keith Miller & Mahoning Valley Speedway Karting.

The race is open to any 358, Open Sportsman or Crate 602 Sportsman cars. The cars must conform to their dirt set-ups. The rules can be found at the following link: http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com/uploads/1/1/8/6/ 11865016/dirt_mod_mahoning_ valley_speedway_rules_v.2013. pdf

Dirt Modifieds are nothing new to Mahoning Valley. The class was first introduced in 2005 by then promoter Doug Hoffman who also won the first race, an end of the season 50 lapper.

Then starting in 2009 through 2019 the Dirt Modifieds became a weekly division. All total there were 197 races held with Mike Stofflet winning a record 40 times. Ricky Yetter holds the track record at 10.039-seconds.

With the Fall Brawl closing out the season track management looked to several outside divisions to compliment the regular line-up of weekly classes that will be making up this year’s slate and after evaluating their options, it was decided that the timing was right to bring the Dirt Modifieds back to Mahoning which will make for a well-rounded array of race cars.

Seven divisions of racing will comprise the day/evening of racing with action set to get underway at 3:00 pm. Joining the Dirt Modifieds will be Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures plus the launch of the JuiceBox Division for kids five years old and during intermission.

The Modifieds headline the racing with a 68 lap feature paying $3000 to win, $2200 for second, $1050 for 10th and $800 to take the green.

Late Models have a 50 lap contest paying $2000 to win, $1000 for second and $250 to start. The Street Stocks are also set to run in a 50-lapper with the winner receiving $1200. The Pro 4 racers are being added to a season ending event with their feature going 25 laps and $275 to win plus lap money. The Hobby Stocks have a 35-lap/$750-to-win main event while the Futures round out the speed-bill with a 25 lap show paying $100 to win.

Pit gates will open at 10:00 am. There will be an early paid practice ($25 per car) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 1:30 pm. Pits are $50. Grandstands open at 1:00 pm and admission is $25 per person. Kids 10 and under are free. Racing gets underway at 3:00 pm.

In the event of weather the make-up date is Saturday, October 29.

Currently there is additional incentives being collected. Further news on the Fall Brawl will be forthcoming. For Fall Brawl payout and entry fees info click on the link: http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com/uploads/1/1/8/6/ 11865016/mahoning_speedway_ 2022_fall_brawl_payouts_v1.pdf

Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR