Tickets On Sale for 82nd Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy, March 3-12

Daytona International Speedway today announced that tickets are on sale now for the tradition-rich 82nd annual Bike Week At DAYTONA (March 3-12, 2023) Presented By Monster Energy, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200.

The 53rd running of DAYTONA Supercross, the most demanding course of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season, is set for Saturday, March 4. The 81st running of the DAYTONA 200, hosted by MotoAmerica, home of AMA Superbike and North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, will take place a week later on Saturday, March 11 at the World Center of Racing.

A host of Bike Week At DAYTONA camping packages to take in both event weekends are available where families can make Daytona their home for a week. All ticket and parking options can be found at www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. In addition, fans and visitors can enjoy the Bike Week Motorcycle Marketplace at Daytona International Speedway. The area’s largest motorcycle marketplace will feature the nation’s top motorcycle parts, apparel vendors and much more.

Advanced general admission frontstretch seating for DAYTONA Supercross is just $45.00. Kids 6-12 are $15 and ages 5 and under are free in general admission areas. Trackside Access, which allows fans to view the race while standing on the frontstretch of the 2.5-mile tri-oval, is available for an additional $20 and gets fans closer to the action that anywhere else on the Supercross circuit; kids 5 and under are free. Access to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pits is free during the day for all ticket holders. Infield Parking is just $15.

The Roost, the highly coveted area with incredible up-close viewing from the NASCAR pit road, is available for $90 per ticket, providing course-side seating and includes the Trackside Access upgrade. Hospitality packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, President’s Row and Loge Boxes are also on sale. Infield car parking is available in advance for $10.

The DAYTONA 200, which features the incredible machines on both the high banks of Daytona International Speedway as well as the infield road course, has tickets starting at $35 for frontstretch seating only and $45 for fronstretch seating coupled with infield access, which includes garages and UNOH Fanzone. Parking is also available for $20 in advance. After a successful inaugural visit to Daytona earlier this year, the Mission King Of The Baggers will also be back in ’23.

It will be the first round of the REV’IT Twins Cup Championship, plus there will be the Roland Sands Design’s Super Hooligans race. All three classes will compete in two races over Friday and Saturday. Brandon Paasch is the defending champion of the DAYTONA 200, where earlier this year, he vaulted from fourth-place in NASCAR’s Turn 3 & 4 to win by just .007 seconds.

DAYTONA Supercross is the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971 and features the best riders in the world. Eli Tomac is set to come back after his epic, record sixth victory earlier this year that propelled him out of a tie with the Greatest of All Time, Ricky Carmichael. Tomac has won the last four (2019, ’20, ’21, ’22) and five out of the last six (2016, ’17). For the 16th straight year, Carmichael will lend his signature design to the most grueling Supercross course on the circuit.

While Bike Week At DAYTONA kicks off the venue’s two-wheeled season, the dates for the 2023 Fall Cycle Scene Presented By Monster Energy, part of Biketoberfest® have been set for Oct. 19-22. While the action will be incredible on the track, fans will be able to visit the area’s largest Motorcycle Marketplace for tons of family fun.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news. For information on all events, visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

DIS PR