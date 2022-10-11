Hometown Hero: Homestead-Miami Speedway Offers a Special Saturday Doubleheader Package for ARCA Menards Series Champion & Homestead Native Nick Sanchez

Homestead native Nick Sanchez, the recently crowned ARCA Menards Series Champion, will be competing in Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Contender Boats 300 on Saturday, Oct. 22. To welcome him back home, the track is offering special ticket packages for his fans that will also benefit Miami’s De Moya Foundation.

The $45 Reserved Ticket Package includes:

Reserved grandstand ticket for Saturday’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs races – the Contender Boats 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Meet & Greet with Nick Sanchez Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. in the iHeart Media Fan Village

Portion of the proceeds will go to the De Moya Foundation based in Miami

Kids 12-and-under are just $20

There are General Admission tickets for $35, with kids 12-and-under $15, that also includes the Meet & Greet Sanchez. For both options, log onto: https://www. homesteadmiamispeedway.com/ events/2022-nascar-xfinity/ .

Sanchez, the 21-year-old from Homestead, became the 2022 ARCA Menards Series Champion this past Saturday when he finished sixth at Toledo Speedway (OH). Now he turns his attention to the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he will compete in Big Machine Racing’s No. 48 in the Contender Boats 300. The race will be his sixth in the series this season, and fourth for the Big Machine team. He finished 11th at Texas last month while piloting the No. 48 Camaro.



In his first full-time season in the ARCA Menards Series, Sanchez piloted his Rev Racing car to the title after capturing three victories, which included taking checkered flags at Talladega Superspeedway, Kansas Speedway and Michigan International Speedway. He ended the season with nine top-five and 16 top-10 finishes through 20 races.



Sanchez has been a participant of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program since he entered Rev Racing’s youth program in 2017. He scored a pair of top-10 finishes, including a pole at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway, in his first three East Series races in 2019. The following year, Sanchez ran the full East Series schedule and finished third in the series standings. He spent 2021 running the majority of the ARCA Menards Series schedule before moving to a full-time slate this season.



Fittingly, Sanchez’s ARCA Menards Series championship arrives during National Hispanic Heritage Month. He recently told NASCAR.com about his family’s move to the United States from Cuba and why he’s proud of his Cuban heritage.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Contender Boats 300 is the second race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8. The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 is the “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 8. Sunday’s (Oct. 23) Dixie Vodka 400 – is the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 8.



Renowned Latin recording artist and radio personality Alex Sensation will get the party started on Sunday at Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash located in the infield on a one-of-a-kind 20,000 square-foot beach inside of Turn 3. Alex Sensation is among many well-known artists performing at the NASCAR venue in October. He joins “Encanto” voice actress and Afro-Latina singer Adassa, who will perform the National Anthem before Sunday’s race, and country music star Kip Moore, who will play the pre-race concert, also on Sunday.



For more details on all ticket opportunities, please visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).



Fans can also receive updates about upcoming events and races at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

HMS PR