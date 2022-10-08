Logano, Allmendinger Claim ROVAL™ Poles On Saturday

Joey Logano's bid for a first Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 win and a second NASCAR Cup Series championship received a major momentum boost on Saturday.

Logano, the 2018 series champion, is in contention to advance into this year's Playoffs Round of 8. He claimed his first ROVAL™ pole and the 25th of his Cup Series career with a one-minute, 20.755-second lap averaging 103.424 miles per hour.

It's the first pole Logano has earned in a Cup Series race at Charlotte in his 14-year career.

"My lap was pretty good," Logano said. "I messed up the first lap there at the final chicane on the frontstretch. That's the first corner we get to before the start-finish line, so I had a lap to make up for the mistake and on the second lap, I only messed it up half as bad, so we made some gains there.

"I'm pretty proud of our Shell/Pennzoil Mustang team. It seems like all of our Team Penske cars are running well. It's a nice starting spot, but that's all it is. It sets you up well for the race. Hopefully, we can advance in the Playoffs."

William Byron qualified second with Daniel Suarez third, Tyler Reddick fourth and Austin Cindric fifth. Ryan Blaney, the inaugural ROVAL™ winner, will roll off sixth on Sunday. A.J. Allmendinger qualified seventh with Christopher Bell eighth, Chase Elliott ninth and Ross Chastain 10th.

Kyle Larson, the defending Cup Series champion and reigning ROVAL™ winner, was 18th.

Allmendinger Tops Xfinity Series Qualifying

A.J. Allmendinger blistered the ROVAL™ during qualifying for the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, claiming his seventh career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole with a session-leading average speed of 102.235 mph in Saturday's final round of time trials.

"This race track has a lot of strategy involved and tire wear is a key to the race," said Allmendinger, the driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. "You inevitably get that late-race yellow, so you never know. Overall, it's been a good day so far. Trying to stay up front here is so critical, so we'll see the green flag first. Hopefully, we'll see the checkered flag first as well."

Ty Gibbs qualified second with Daniel Hemric, Sheldon Creed and Justin Allgaier completing the top five. Sam Mayer was sixth with Landon Cassill seventh. Austin Hill, Sage Karam and Jeremy Clements completed the top 10.

Noah Gragson, the Xfinity Series' winningest driver of the season and its co-points leader with Allmendinger, will start 37th.

TICKETS:

Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10. Tickets also include access to a Fan Zone concert featuring rock band 3 Doors Down on Saturday. Sunday ticket holders will be treated to an infield pre-race concert with rap superstar Nelly prior to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedways attractions and events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR