North Wilkesboro Speedway - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS SAFER Wall

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CHOATE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

BID PACKAGE 0302

SECTION 03 02 00: SAFER WALL

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

North Wilkesboro Speedway Project

North Wilkesboro,

North Carolina

Sealed proposals will be received by the Design-Builder, Choate Construction Company, as agent for Wilkes County, located at 110 North Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. All bids will be publicly opened and read for Bid Package 0302 Safer Wall at 2:00 p.m. on this date. Bids will be received for a subcontract for the work as detailed in the Scope of Work documents being provided for this bid. All Contractors are hereby notified that they shall be properly licensed under the State Laws of North Carolina governing their trades. All Contractors will be required to submit a Prequalification Form prior to or with this bid package.

Proposal must be on standard forms furnished by the Design-Builder and must be addressed as follows:

Bid:

North Wilkesboro Speedway Project

Attn: Mr. Jon Jacek

Sr. Preconstruction Manager

Choate Construction Company

C/O Wilkes County

110 North Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Proposal forms, scope of work and related documents may be obtained from the office of the Design Builder, Choate Construction Company, 2907 Providence Road, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28211 (704) 556-0550 or email Dan Wilkie This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Scope of Work documents for this package will be offered at no charge to the bidders. Individual sheets or partial sections of specifications will not be issued.

Summary of Bid Package:

Scope

Outside wall

(64) 28’ curved safer barrier

(54) 28’ standard safer barrier

Inside wall

(54) 28’ standard safer barrier

(12) 28’ curved safer barrier

Include two transition plates to close blunt end to concrete wall

Attic stock

(4) 28’ curved safer barrier (2 inside and 2 outside curves)

(4) 28’ standard safer barrier panels

All barriers to include (so each piece or each 28’ section)

(4) standard wall plates with anchors (2 per plate)

(5) standard splices – with bolts and flat washers

(5) foam retainers – with tek screw

(8) stainless steel strap pins with locking pins

Epoxy for space filling @splices

All Steel hot- dipped galvanized after fabrication

Freight for all material.

Completion date by March 1 2023 for complete project

If supplying material only, Completion of delivery by February 14, 2023

Each proposal must be accompanied by a deposit of cash or a certified check on a bank or trust company insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in an amount equal to not less than five percent (5%) of the proposal; or, in lieu of the deposit of cash or certified check, a bid bond in the above amount. Successful bidder may not withdraw his bid within thirty days after the opening thereof without forfeiture of his bid bond. In the event of the failure of the successful bidder to execute the contract within ten (10) days after the award or to give satisfactory surety as required by law, the above deposit will be retained by the Owner as liquidated damages. The Design Builder, as agent for Wilkes County, reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids, to waive informalities, and to award the contract to other than the low bidder should it be deemed in the best interest of the project or the Design Builder and Wilkes County.

Choate Construction

Company

Mr. Jon Jacek

Sr. Preconstruction Manager

October 5, 2022