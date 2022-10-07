Late Models to run 50-lap/$2000-to-win at Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl

When the 2022 edition of Mahoning Valley Speedway’s Fall Brawl takes place on Saturday, October 22, fittingly one of the marquee divisions are getting in on the action as the Late Models will do battle in a 50-lap feature paying $2000 to win. Second place is $1000, $600 for fifth and $250 to take the green.

The Late Model division at Mahoning Valley Speedway is the second oldest class in terms of longevity behind only the Modifieds. 2022 marks the 41st season racing on the asphalt dating back to 1970 and even longer when the track was a dirt surface.

This past year saw Nick Ross of White Haven win his second straight title thanks in part to a class leading four wins and a finishes of all fourth or better. Ross edged out Mark Hudson of Norton, MA for the crown with 2021 champion Geno Steigerwalt of Jim Thorpe, Mike VanFossen and past two-time champ Frankie Althouse both from Lehighton.

For the Fall Brawl a number of area businesses have pulled together along with the speedway and collaborated to put a worthy purse in place.

Buckman Iron & Metal Industrial Scrap Specialists of Coplay, Koehler Bros. Collision Repair Center of Northampton, Valiant Energy Service of Allentown, Patriot Tree Surgeons LLC of Allentown, Artio Traffic Protection LLC of Schwenksville and Port City Race Cars of Mooresville, NC.

“It’s really shaping up to be a great event and it’s awesome to see so many sponsors showing support from Buckman’s to the Koehler’s and everyone who stepped in,” remarked Steigerwalt, a veteran with the class over the past three decades.

“There has been such high interest from the Late Model guys and not just locally but all over and I guarantee the fans are in for great race. Everyone is pulling together to make this a big part of the Fall Brawl.”

The Fall Brawl will close out the 2022 season. Joining in the line-up with the Late Models are the Modifieds in a 68 lap feature paying $3000 to win, $2200 for second, $1050 for 10th and $800 to take the green.

The Street Stocks are racing in a 50-lapper with the winner receiving $1200. The Hobby Stocks are going 35 laps and $500-to-win, the Pro 4s race in a 25 lap main and $250 plus the Futures in 25 lap contest with $100 going to the victory.

Making a return to the Mahoning pavement are the Dirt Modifieds which will comprise of 358, Open Sportsman and 602 Crate Sportsman cars racing in a 25-lap main. Their purse is being finalized.

During intermission the introduction of the JuiceBox Division for racers 5 and under, driving a Radio Flyer battery powered kart will take place and additionally there will be time set aside to honor the 2022 division champions along with other top finishers and special awardees.

Pit gates will open at 10:00 am. There will be an early paid practice ($25 per car) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 1:30 pm. Pits are $50. Grandstands open at 1:00 pm and admission is $25 per person. Kids 10 and under are free. Racing gets underway at 3:00 pm.

In the event of weather the make-up date is Saturday, October 29.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR