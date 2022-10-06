ARCA Menards Series Returns to Michigan International Speedway in 2023

Michigan International Speedway (MIS) today announced the ARCA Menards Series will return to the two-mile track on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 for the Henry Ford Health 200. The race will kick off a tripleheader weekend with the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series headlining the weekend with Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

The full weekend schedule – including practice and qualifying sessions – and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

The ARCA Menards Series has a strong history in the state of Michigan which has hosted 181 series races, the third-most of any state. Next year’s Henry Ford Health 200 will be the 42nd ARCA Menards Series race at MIS - the series has competed at the track every year since 1990. Joe Ruttman won the first ARCA race at the track in 1980; Nick Sanchez won the Henry Ford Health 200 this past August.

General Admission tickets for Friday are $10. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets for the FireKeepers Casino 400 start at $39 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Kids 12 and under also get a free Sunday Pre-Race Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health. Campsites are available starting at $130.

Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com.

