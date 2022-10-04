Laps for Charity, Live Auction Among the Ways Fans Can Support Speedway Children’s Charities This Weekend

One world-class NASCAR driver will make his way to Victory Lane following the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday, but thanks to the efforts of Speedway Children’s Charities, he won’t be the only winner of the weekend. Through a variety of different initiatives, Speedway Children’s Charities will use the weekend to raise money to support local nonprofits in the community.

Here are a few things fans can do to help support this amazing organization:

Laps For Charity: NASCAR drivers aren’t the only ones who can turn laps around the innovative 2.28-mile ROVAL™ this weekend. From 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, just hours before the race, fans will be able to drive their personal vehicles around the track for a donation to Speedway Children’s Charities. Fans can register for the Laps for Charity event at www.speedwaycharities.org/ events. Spaces are limited, so pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Live Raffle: Following Sunday’s Trackside Live, fans will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of unique race-themed items and experiences as part of a live auction to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. Items available for auction include: a Chase Elliott, Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon-autographed helmet; a Joey Logano-signed steering wheel; a Dale Earnhardt Jr.-autographed North Wilkesboro Speedway hat; two Rick Ware Racing pit box seats for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; and Dale Earnhardt Sam Bass print autographed by Richard Childress. Don't want to wait until Sunday? No problem. An online auction open through Thursday includes a Corey LaJoie meet-and-greet, a custom wood carving of an owl and two passes to the exclusive Speedway Club Champagne Toast with the winner of Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. All proceeds benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. Visit www.sccauctions.com for more details or to place a bid.

50/50 Raffle: Children and one lucky fan will win big with the Speedway Children’s Charities 50/50 raffle. Throughout the weekend, volunteers will be in the fan zone, along the concourse and in the stands collecting donations. Half the proceeds will be benefit to the Charlotte area nonprofits through Speedway Children’s Charities. The other half will be given to the lucky winner.

Golf Cart Rides: Charity volunteers will assist fans around the property by giving golf cart rides. Waive them down for a ride and all tips will go directly toward helping the children in need here in the greater-Charlotte community.

The Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is one of eight located at Speedway Motorsports racing facilities across the country. Since inception in 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities has awarded in excess of $61 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities or to see how to volunteer or make a donation, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

CMS PR