South Florida Motorsports Confirms Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Scheduled for May 7, 2023

South Florida Motorsports (SFM) has confirmed the scheduled date for the second annual Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix to take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

 

“We are excited to bring back the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix to Miami Gardens for year two. Preparations are already underway to deliver an event with great racing alongside an unparalleled fan experience for all of our key stakeholders,” said Tyler Epp, President of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. “In hosting a record-breaking event this past May, the anticipation towards next year’s race has been tremendous and with this announcement we are excited to unveil new details in the upcoming weeks.”

 

In the first week of May, the venue hosted the first-ever Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, held around a new 19-turn circuit known as the Miami International Autodrome, built around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

 

The race, which is one of 24 races worldwide comprising the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship and will take place at the Miami International Autodrome.  The 2022 weekend attracted over 243,000 spectators across the three days and culminated with a thrilling race as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen beat the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. As well as enjoying the on-track action, fans were able to soak up the incredible atmosphere of the event which quickly became the hottest ticket in town. Celebrities from the worlds of film and music mingled with sports stars in luxury VIP hospitality areas, such as Hard Rock Beach Club and MSC Cruises Yacht Club while international DJs performed to the entire campus and Miami restaurants served up the best local cuisine.

 

In the coming weeks, the innovative range of 2023 ticketing and hospitality options available to savor the occasion will be unveiled in what organizers believe will be another new landmark for F1® and Miami. Access to presale is now open for fans to sign-up here.

 

