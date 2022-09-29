Representin’ Again! Fans coming from all 50 States & 22 Countries for Epic Talladega Superspeedway Weekend for NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader!

Talladega Superspeedway's loyal fans are coming from near and far yet again to be a part of this weekend’s epic NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend, featuring Sunday’s YellaWood 500 and Saturday’s Sparks 300 and Chevy Silverado 250.

Over 70 percent of fans that will be making the journey to the world’s greatest racing venue are traveling from outside the state of Alabama, and across the world including:

All 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia

22 countries including Great Britain, Norway, Canada, New Zealand, France, Sweden, Brazil, Netherlands, Belgium, etc.

Six continents (North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Africa and Asia)

Australia is the farthest country that will be represented - over 9,300 miles afar and more than 8,000 nautical miles away

Great tickets are still available for the Sunday’s (Oct. 2) YellaWood 500 (1:00 p.m.), the second race in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Playoffs. Joey Logano leads the championship standings by 12 over Ross Chastain, who won the GEICO 500 earlier this year at Talladega’s 2.66-mile tri-oval. The top 10 or separated by just 38 points. Bubba Wallace is the defending champion of the YellaWood 500.

A Saturday (Oct. 1) doubleheader consists of the Chevy Silverado 250 (11:30 a.m. CDT) for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Sparks 300 (3:00 p.m. CDT) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series – both crucial Playoffs events.

The weekend will feature the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, a 140,000 square foot area in the infield where fans will be immersed into the sport of NASCAR at the 2.66-mile venue like never before. Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission will receive “up-close” access in the garage bay viewing areas and be just steps away from their favorite teams and drivers while they work on their machines throughout race weekend.

Other family/fan friendly items in the Garage Experience include incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, FREE Wi-Fi, BIG BILL’S Open-Air Club, a Kids Zone, a Game Zone, Clyde May’s Courtyard, Tito’s Lemonade Lounge that offers a huge video board for fans to catch all the on-track action, the Fr8Auctions stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, and an area for Ruoff Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza. Fans with an admission will also get to witness Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line.

Admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, headlined by platinum singer/songwriter Chase Rice, is FREE to all infield guests, who purchase a ticket to the YellaWood 500. To see all admission options, including the Talladega Garage Experience, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR