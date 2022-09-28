Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Raises Nearly $150,000 During NASCAR Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Texas Motor Speedway proved to be very successful for Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter which raised $149,022 in donations during race week for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend.

SCCTX hosted multiple events over the course of race week, including the Labonte Brothers Celebrity Clay Shoot, inaugural Hot Laps event, SCC Texas Playoffs Live Auction, Legacy Shop and 50/50 Raffles on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We are overwhelmed by the support shown to SCC Texas by our donors, race fans, and volunteers over the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend,” said Speedway Children’s Charities Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “Coming off of two years with limited fundraisers, it is exciting to see everyone back in full-force to support North Texas kids in need.”

SCCTX distributes grants each December to local nonprofit organizations in the region. In 2021, 15 grants were distributed totaling $215,500. Since 1997, Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter has distributed more than $11.5 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need.

In 2023, Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter will hold race weekend events during the April 1-2 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series/NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend and Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend that includes the Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

