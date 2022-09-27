Talladega Superspeedway to Provide Refuge for Hurricane Ian Evacuees in Three Specific Campgrounds

With the growing threat of Hurricane Ian off the Gulf Coast, Talladega Superspeedway will offer a portion of its campgrounds for FREE to evacuees seeking temporary refuge, beginning Wednesday (September 28) morning at 9 a.m. CDT.

The offer to families comes as the track prepares for thousands of fans who already have plans to visit the mammoth 2.66-mile venue this week for the NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend featuring the YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday, Oct. 2.

NASCAR’s Most Competitive track, which has the largest amount of property in the sport, is opening its GEICO FREE CAMPING PARKS – a FREE, safe destination for individuals needing a place to bring their campers, trailers and vehicles (no commercial vehicles allowed) to escape the wake of the potentially catastrophic storm. The parks include GEICO South Park outside of Turns 1 & 2, and GEICO West C, located just off Speedway Boulevard at Tipton Road, and GEICO North Park, which is located across the street from the main entrance and lines I-20. Showers and restrooms are available near GEICO South Park.

“We at Talladega Superspeedway are committed to helping our friends in Florida, Alabama, and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton stated of the venue, which is located just off I-20 between Atlanta (GA) and Birmingham, AL. “We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”

Directional Signage will be displayed at various areas around the track to gain easy access to the camping parks. Evacuees must have all pets (domestic animals) on leashes while on the property and livestock isn’t allowed.

For individuals looking for a relaxed camping experience, GEICO WEST PARK C and GEICO SOUTH PARK are great options. For those looking for the biggest camping party in NASCAR, GEICO NORTH PARK is for you. It’s not necessary to secure a FREE camping pass before arriving at Talladega Superspeedway, but will be provided a camping sticker on site.

For a fee, services include a pumping truck, portable restrooms and potable water.

For more information, please contact the Talladega Superspeedway at 1-877-Go2-DEGA or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

While the YellaWood 500 culminates an action-packed NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend, things kick off Friday afternoon (at 2:30 p.m. CDT) with qualifying that will determine the starting lineup for both the Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Saturday’s festivities get under way 11:30 a.m. CDT with the drop of the green flag for the Chevy Silverado 250, followed by the Sparks 300 at 3 p.m. CDT. For ticket information, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App. for the latest speedway news.

TSS PR