Jon Pardi to perform pre-race concert for NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Mr. Saturday Night will bring a lot Sunday smiles to Phoenix Raceway before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 6.

Phoenix Raceway announced today that multiplatinum country music sensation Jon Pardi will perform the pre-race concert for NASCAR’s season finale. The concert is free to fans who hold tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, and a portion of the performance will be shown live on NBC’s pre-race show.

“It’s incredible to have a recording artist of Jon Pardi’s magnitude perform for our fans,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “His music is popular, because it resonates with the emotions we experience in our lives. I can’t wait to witness his performance on our biggest day of the year.”

Mr. Saturday Night marks the fourth album from the multi-platinum-certified hardcore, West Coast/Lone Star country phenomenon Jon Pardi. With a pair of No. 1 Country Album debuts – the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Album of the Year nominated Heartache Medication and his sophomore California Sunrise, containing the CMA Song and Single of the Year nominated “Dirt On My Boots” – Pardi has refined and defined a country sound that’s long on punch, power and the kind of honkytonk that gets people drinking, dancing and drowning their heartaches.

Pardi’s focus remains conveying the strongest emotions, while pushing the boundaries of what good time songs can do and staying true to the man acclaimed by media outlets nationwide, from The Los Angeles Times to Rolling Stone. The multiplatinum, award-winning producer/songwriter/artist has been featured on CBS Mornings, The Today Show, The Tonight Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Talk and more.

NASCAR fans who don’t have a grandstand ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will need to act quickly to see Pardi’s Phoenix Raceway performance. Only a limited number of standing-room-only tickets remain in the FanShield Infield Experience for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Grandstand and hillside seats for this race sold out in May.

Grandstand seats remain for the ARCA Menards Series West/NASCAR Camping World Truck Series doubleheader on Friday, Nov. 4, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Saturday, Nov. 5. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now at www.phoenixraceway.com while supplies last.

Phoenix Raceway PR