18TH Annual Run-A-Muck Mud Bog Set for Saturday, October 8th at The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway

The biggest mud bog in The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway's history is Saturday, October 8th. To say that officials are excited and anxiously awaiting the running of the 18th Annual Run-A-Muck Mud Bog presented by Estes Express Lines and Breezeline. For the first time in the Pit’s history, there will be head-to-head mega truck racing.

There will be eight "Mud Maniacs" classes competing, ranging from super stock to Mega Truck, with cash payouts in all eight divisions. Competitors are encouraged to visit www.thepitatvms.com for the rules packages and payouts.

The Mega Trucks will be racing side-by-side in a bracket format on a new short course. Officials are working on a huge purse for the mega truck portion of the event to attract some of the biggest names in the business.

There will once again be two divisions of Kids Power Wheels, Box Stock and Unlimited. Parents will need to register their children before 11:30 am.

Gates and registration will open at 9 am for King of the Super Street Series, Super Stock B; Modified A (Small tire), B (Big Tire), Pro Modified A, Pro Modified B, and Unlimited Bog classes, with the mud bog beginning at noon. Registration and inspection for all classes will end at 11:30 pm. Rules for each division are now available at www.thepitatvms.com.

Competitors should visit www.thepitatvms.com to print off draw sheets and driver information sheets that must be filled out before inspection.

Additional sponsorship for the Run-A-Muck Mud Bog is provided by Atkins Petroleum & Propane, After Hours Fabrication, Collision One, Gary's Transmission, and Truckin Thunder. If you would like to be a sponsor, please contact Dave Seay at 804-357-7223 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Pit at VMS is located on the grounds of Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway and is situated on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA. The Speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

To learn more about The Pit Virginia Motor Speedway and the 18th Annual Run-A-Muck Mud Bog, Mud Sling fans may call the Speedway office at (804) 758-1VMS or visit the bog's website at www.thepitatvms.com.

VMS PR