“Shugah” Shane Sexton Finishes 14th in Perris Auto Speedway Return and Breaks Into the Top 20 in Points

Shaking off the 410 cobwebs after nearly five months out of action, “Shugah” Shane Sexton returned to USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series competition last Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. The affable driver started 19th in the 30-lap main event and drove forward for a 14th-place finish.

Driving a new GAS Chassis, Sexton timed in with a lap of 17.187 and contested the third 10-lap heat race. After a disappointing seventh-place finish in the heat, the Warner Springs, California driver lined up in the 19th position to start the 30-lap main event. He steered clear of all the tangles happening on the track and moved forward throughout the race. When Steve Russell’s checkered flag brought the proceedings to a halt at the end of the 30th lap, “Shugah” was all the way up to 14th.

Moving forward in the race also propelled Sexton higher up in the series championship point standings. To be exact, he jumped from 21st to 19th position heading into the next race at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway on October 8th. Sexton’s only other appearance at the track which is located a few minutes from the Colorado River and only 20 minutes from Laughlin, was a prosperous one. After qualifying 22nd fastest and placing eighth in his heat on April 22nd, Sexton started 21st in the main and advanced nine positions to finish 12th on the racy 1/3 mile oval.

Sexton was due to be back on the track on October 1st at Perris with the USAC/CRA Series but that race has been canceled. As previously mentioned, he will return to action at Mohave Valley. The young driver will then wrap up his 410 sprint car season with five races in nine days. The first two dates are at the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championship at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway on October 28th and 29th. That will be followed by the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2022 racing season partners. Gas Chassis, Key Brothers Racing, Nita Gatlin, Hugh Jorgan, Mike Pridgeon Racing Engines, AG Sandcars, Powder 1, Ron’s Tire and Brake, and Savage Racing. If you would like to be a part of this fun, upcoming team and get exposure not only at the tracks but around the world on Flo Racing, please contact Shane Sexton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (619) 362-5921.

Sexton would like to extend a thank you to Brian Fonseca and Samantha Sproull for the opportunity to wheel their lightning sprint and he would like to thank their team sponsors for making it possible. They are the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, Foothill Tractor & Heavy Equipment, KB Rod Benders, and MJK Auto Sales.

Shane Sexton PR