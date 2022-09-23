BRANDT Championship Finale Set For Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night

The annual BRANDT Season Championship night is set to put a cap on the 2022 racing season this coming Saturday night, September 24 at Macon Speedway. The world’s fastest 1/5-mile dirt track will see six divisions of action racing for the special cup feature trophies in addition to points to determine the final standings, heading into the offseason. Mechanic races and a powder puff will be held at the end of the night.

The tightest point battle entering the final night is in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model class. Taylorville, IL driver, Colby Eller, leads the standings by just 18 over fellow Taylorville driver, Braden Johnson. That is a difference of nine feature spots. Ryan Miller is third in points, while Colby Sheppard and Rockett Bennett complete the top five.

36-point differentials are the cases in the BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modified class as well as the Hornet division. In the Mods, Summerfield, IL driver Rodney Standerfer leads the points over Guy Taylor. In the Hornets, Tristin Quinlan is on top of Billy Mason. 36 points equates to 18 feature spots, which will be tough to overcome for the runners-up in each class.

The point championship in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division is a virtual lock for Springfield, IL driver Dennis Vander Meersch. This would not have been the case had the Knoxville Late Model race he was attending a week ago not been rained out. Vander Meersch was there as a fan but when that race got postponed to the following day, he left immediately to come to Macon and compete in the night’s event, keeping his point lead intact. His advantage over Rick Roedel is 50.

The championships in the Pro Modified and 51 Bistro Street Stock classes are already locked up. Springfield, IL driver Guy Taylor has won 13 out of the 18 features to take the Pro Mod championship, while Terry Reed, from Cerro Gordo, IL has the 51 Bistro Street Stock title.

Closing out Saturday night’s action will be special mechanic races for the Mods/Pro Mods and Sportsman/Street Stocks as well as a powder puff race for the Hornets. The races are intended for those who haven’t raced as a driver in at least five years, giving them a chance to have fun behind the wheel.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR